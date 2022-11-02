ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

SFGate

Remains found in Northern California belong to missing woman

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (AP) — Partial remains found in Northern California belong to a woman missing from the San Francisco Bay Area since January, authorities said. The remains were discovered Thursday by a resident in the town of Plymouth, about 40 miles (65 km) east of Sacramento. The Amador County...
PLYMOUTH, CA
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
SFGate

Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears this fall, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend...
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Calmatters: Scholarship Displacement Banned In California

California colleges often reduce financial aid to students when they earn private grants, a practice known as scholarship displacement. Students say it's unfair to lose funds they've worked hard for and need to pay for soaring living costs. This year, the state agreed, and banned the practice for low-income students starting in the 2023-24 academic year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Suit seeks to have mail-in votes lacking dates counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

