Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Faith notes:
DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Craguns of Cincinnati, Ohio, who have sung nationally and international since 2013, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at 7570 W Main St., Decatur. A free will offering will be received. For more information contact:...
Herald & Review
Clayton Lee Hildred
July 9, 1964 - Oct. 29, 2022. DECATUR — Clayton Lee Hildred, 58, died at 9:22 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was born on July 9, 1964, in Jerseyville, and was the son of Robert and Esther (Kessler) Hildred. He married the former Dana Carrico, sharing in many years together. Clayton grew up in Kane and graduated with the Class of 1982, from Jersey Community High and went on to further his education at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, where he studied general coursework and automotive classes.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale
DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist. The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Herald & Review
Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests
TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
Herald & Review
ON BIZ: Two new restaurants, Goodfellas new owner, Big Blue Energy Drinks moves
Owners of Station 1 Nutrition changed the business name to Big Blue Energy Drinks, when they moved to their new location on Wood Street in the Millikin University campus store. “Bradan (Birt) had a better offer here with Millikin,” said manager Aaron Agee. The protein shakes sold at the...
Herald & Review
Passenger dies after vehicle collides with Decatur man's truck, police report
CHAMPAIGN — State Police said a Decatur truck driver refused medical attention after he was involved in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 57 northbound near Champaign that resulted in the death of a Cicero man. A news release said the fatally injured man, aged 23, was a passenger...
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Herald & Review
Man jailed after opening fire in parking lot of Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed after he opened fire at a woman’s car in a bar parking lot, shooting six bullet holes into the vehicle and putting the terrified victim in fear of her life. A sworn affidavit said the attack had happened the...
Herald & Review
University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional
CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night. Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.
Herald & Review
Augusta Southeastern's convoy passes Hartsburg-Emden 2-1
Augusta Southeastern had its hands full but finally brushed off Hartsburg-Emden 2-1 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois men's basketball with new-look style and roster for 2022-23
CHAMPAIGN — With a veteran team and star Kofie Cockburn last season, Brad Underwood had a sense of solace when he went into each day as the Illinois basketball coach. “I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 and 10,” Underwood said at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s a pretty good feeling.”
Comments / 0