July 9, 1964 - Oct. 29, 2022. DECATUR — Clayton Lee Hildred, 58, died at 9:22 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was born on July 9, 1964, in Jerseyville, and was the son of Robert and Esther (Kessler) Hildred. He married the former Dana Carrico, sharing in many years together. Clayton grew up in Kane and graduated with the Class of 1982, from Jersey Community High and went on to further his education at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, where he studied general coursework and automotive classes.

