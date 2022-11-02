ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Basketball Bulldogs open Mike White era with exhibition win

By Ryan Cullinane, UGA Sports Communications
 3 days ago
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe flirted with a double-double in his unofficial Georgia debut as the Bulldogs won their preseason exhibition game against the Georgia College Bobcats, 66-52, with head coach Mike White on the sidelines in his first game at the helm of the program, on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Oklahoma State transfer posted a stat line of 15 points while making 7-of-10 attempts at the free throw line, adding nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Guard Kario Oquendo looked comfortable in the preliminary game of his junior season, earning 15 points and a pair of three-pointers. Freshman KyeRon Lindsey also added double-digit offensive production, finishing with 10 points while going five of six from the field with two steals.

“I thought [my performance] was alright,” said Moncrieffe. “I missed a lot of easy stuff at the rim that I usually make. I need to get back in the lab. I thought I did alright for my first time with the new team. It was the first game. I thought I did alright.”

Oquendo earned the first points for the Bulldogs off a layup in the opening seconds of the game. The ensuing minutes of the first half proved to be a back-and-forth contest, with the Red and Black eventually stretching their advantage to five points, 20-15. The Bobcats squared the game at 20 after the under-eight media timeout.

Georgia ended the first half with a 33-27 lead by taking care of the ball on offense and forcing turnovers on defense. The Bulldogs forced eight turnovers in the half, including two steals from Justin Hill. Georgia College managed to stay in the contest due to its advantage on the glass. The Bobcats led in the statistic, 16-10, in the first half.

The Bulldogs built up an 11-point lead, their biggest of the game thus far, with a three from Oquendo to own a 40-29 advantage. The teams would continue to trade baskets before Georgia College managed to force missed field attempts on defense. As a result, Georgia’s lead eventually dwindled back down to five, 48-43, going into the under-12 media timeout.

The Bobcats kept up the offensive pressure and eventually put the lead to two, 49-47, after a backdoor cut from Christian Koneman led to a layup with nine minutes to go in the game. However, Georgia locked up the pressure defensively and only allowed five more points the remainder of the game, finishing the contest on an extended 17-5 run thanks to offensive production from Moncrieffe and Oquendo, closing the evening with a 66-52 win.

Georgia will open its regular season on Monday against Western Carolina at 8 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

