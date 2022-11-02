ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

A second man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago
CAMDEN — A second man is charged with a shopkeeper’s slaying this summer.

Nigel Serrano, 44, of Camden, is accused of felony murder in connection with the July 19 shooting of Luis Morales, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Morales, 40, operated Fortuna Mini-Market at Louis Street and Kaighn Avenue.

Serrano, also charged with weapons offenses, was taken into custody on Oct. 27.

Another suspect, 31-year-old Yaphet Norman of Camden, was arrested on a felony murder charge one day after the slaying.

Police responding to 911 calls found Morales fatally wounded inside his store shortly before 11 am., authorities said. The cash register was missing, and coins and zip ties were scattered on the floor, according to a probable cause statement for the arrest of Norman.

Investigators also found on the ground a court notice for Norman that included his address in East Camden. Surveillance footage showed two men entering the store while wearing masks and gloves, then leaving with the cash register in a silver Honda Accord.

A vehicle matching that description was found a short time later at Haddon and Bradley avenues, a few blocks from the bodega.

Serrano and Norman are being held at Camden County Jail.

The charges are only allegations. Neither man has been convicted in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 and Camden County Police Detective Matthew Dunlop at 609-519-7344.

Tips can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments / 4

lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

Camden's crime rate was starting to fall not too long ago. what's going on? aren't the new cops better than the old cops? I remember when I could go down to Camden with my parents to go out to dinner and then to a movie in Camden. I remember the riots in the 1970s I remember half of Camden on fire. I thought Camden was getting better

Reply
2
Courier Post

