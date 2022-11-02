Read full article on original website
Related
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
Canada fretting on Davies injury 2 weeks before World Cup
Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich
Comments / 0