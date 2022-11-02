Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says Twitter's Birdwatch feature will be renamed 'Community Notes' and is aimed at 'improving information accuracy' amid growing content-moderation concerns
The tool, which allows users to add context notes to potentially misleading posts, went public last month after a pilot program in the US.
Elon Musk to rebrand Twitter's Birdwatch program under new name
Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the Twitter program Birdwatch would be renamed. The billionaire said it has the potential to improve the accuracy of information.
