New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show
The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder
The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
Cape Cod Chronicle
George F. Clements Jr.
George F. Clements Jr. of Greenwich, Conn. and Chatham passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his three children in the early hours of his 97th birthday, September 24, 2022. Born on September 24, 1925 in Waltham, George grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He...
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Frederick K. Plumb
Frederick K. Plumb, son of Dr Darley Plumb and Edith Sullivan Plumb, brother of Lucille Plumb Rogers, died October 30, 2022 in Chatham. Fred was born in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1929 and graduated from Northampton High School, Harvard College (1950) and Harvard Law School (1953). He married Louise “Stacy” Browning of Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1952 and, after Army service, moved to suburban Detroit. He was a partner at Dickinson Wright, a large law firm in Detroit, for many years. His other activities in Michigan included chairing the PTA, supporting Black businessmen, being a church elder, and involvement in the Rotary Club. He and Stacy moved to Orleans in 1980, where he developed a solo law practice. Stacy died in 1986.
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
vineyardgazette.com
Rockfish, an Edgartown Mainstay, Comes Under New Ownership
The popular downtown Edgartown restaurant Rockfish has been sold to Island restaurateur Mike Santoro, as he expands his business operations to all three of the down Island towns. The restaurant, opened in 2014, was previously owned by the Coogan family, who own The Wharf Pub, a nearby liquor store called...
Fairhaven Is Finally Getting a Domino’s Pizza
It's been a long wait for the people of Fairhaven, but they will finally have their own Domino's Pizza location. Fairhaven has been quietly eyed for a Domino's for over a decade, but for one reason or another, it has just never come to fruition. That will now change. Domino's...
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
New Bedford Man Dies in Connecticut Crash
NEW HAVEN, CT — New Haven police have confirmed that a New Bedford man was killed in a five-car crash that injured seven other people in an early Sunday morning incident that may be connected to drag racing. New Haven Police Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said 30-year-old Carlos...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Harwich Land Auction Generates Nearly $400K
HARWICH – An auction of 14 surplus parcels last Wednesday generated nearly $400,000 for the town and should produce additional tax revenues on an annual basis. The town accepted six bids during the “land of low value” auction, resulting in a total of $390,900. Eight additional landlocked parcels either received no bids or bids that did not meet the minimum price set by the town for the parcel. The town will conduct a second auction on those parcels on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at town hall.
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
ABC6.com
Six students sent to hospital following school bus crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people, including six students were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus Thursday. New Bedford police said the bus was carrying students from Global Learning Charter Public School when it was struck by another vehicle just before 5:00 P.M.
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Announce Promotions
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley, Lieutenant Brian Carchedi, and Sergeant Sean Reed were promoted and sworn in at Town Hall. Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley has 22 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2000. Deputy Chief O’Malley served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM where he rose to the level of Assistant Team Commander, Department Instructor in Patrol Procedures, Active Shooter Response, use of Force, Taser, and Firearms, as well as an Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Deputy Chief O’Malley has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He is also a 2018 Graduate of class # 274 of the FBI National Academy.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
