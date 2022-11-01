Read full article on original website
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic drought at Lake Mead brings closure for Lorena woman
The historic drought out west is leading to gruesome in Lake Mead. Thanks to DNA testing, the latest bones recovered are giving a Central Texas family some long-awaited closure.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Strong to severe storms moving out of Central Texas
The risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
