Atlanta, GA

Hawks vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiEje_0ivV7Sk500

The Atlanta Hawks play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $37,689,385 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $48,047,298 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@nyknicks

#WallpaperWednesday Statement Edition 📲 pic.twitter.com/IOtkRQNRgn3:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289OTv_0ivV7Sk500

@nyknicks

Looking at the leaderboard for the month of October 📊 pic.twitter.com/jql7dsFDcq2:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iV6u4_0ivV7Sk500

@StevePopper

So this is surprising – https://t.co/fZaDWDi5tM studied tweets over the last 12 months and RJ Barrett ranked 10th in “favorites” – ranking positive comments. pic.twitter.com/0eb4nDngeA12:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlQlS_0ivV7Sk500

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 39 points, 23 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a 116-113 win over the Hawks.

Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is the only player to record at least 35p/20r/10b in a game. pic.twitter.com/SngnCmVDC912:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrYfL_0ivV7Sk500

@nyknicks

Tale of the tape 📊

@DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/PRr2cbwDhA12:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoUXG_0ivV7Sk500

@nyknicks

Back in The Garden for a matchup with the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/i2ELPUQ7MI11:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9POb_0ivV7Sk500

@MicahAdams13

Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.

According to @JewishVLibrary the New York metro area has Jewish pop of 2.1 million, easily largest in U.S. and more than the next four COMBINED.

11% of NY area is Jewish, 5x national avg of 2.2%. – 10:12 AM

@nyknicks

🚨 It’s Statement Night.

Our Statement Jersey’s are officially on-sale, as the guys will wear them on-court for the first time tonight against the Hawks.

Now’s the time to get yours! – 10:05 AM

@nyknicks

Good morning! Let’s keep building 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KsmdGIeBN59:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vfVp_0ivV7Sk500

@statmuse

Jalen Brunson as a Knick:

18.2 PPG

4.2 RPG

7.2 APG

Top __ PG in the league. pic.twitter.com/cWv8gIe9TW8:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJMi1_0ivV7Sk500

@AdamZagoria

Overtime Elite Gets Media Deal With Amazon Prime Video – The New York Times

Breaking on ⁦@NYTSportsnytimes.com/2022/11/02/spo…7:32 AM

@Magic_PR

Last night (Nov. 1) at Oklahoma City, the @Orlando Magic went a perfect 20-of-20 from the free throw line. It marked the 3rd time in team history that Orlando made 20+ free throws in a game without a miss.

The team record is 27, set on March 3, 2021 vs. Atlanta.

#MagicTogether7:20 AM

@DarrenHeitner

Patrick Reed has sued Shane Ryan, Hachette, New York Post, Fox Sports, Doug Ferguson, and the AP for defamation and tortious interference.

He says he’s being retaliated against for signing with LIV.

The Complaint was filed Nov. 1.

https://t.co/6c92LvJjx5 pic.twitter.com/k2y8qRGt416:53 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyvuw_0ivV7Sk500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AodKV_0ivV7Sk500

