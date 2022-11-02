Hawks vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $37,689,385 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $48,047,298 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WZGC
#WallpaperWednesday Statement Edition 📲 pic.twitter.com/IOtkRQNRgn – 3:04 PM
Looking at the leaderboard for the month of October 📊 pic.twitter.com/jql7dsFDcq – 2:03 PM
So this is surprising – https://t.co/fZaDWDi5tM studied tweets over the last 12 months and RJ Barrett ranked 10th in “favorites” – ranking positive comments. pic.twitter.com/0eb4nDngeA – 12:26 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 39 points, 23 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a 116-113 win over the Hawks.
Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is the only player to record at least 35p/20r/10b in a game. pic.twitter.com/SngnCmVDC9 – 12:01 PM
Tale of the tape 📊
@DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/PRr2cbwDhA – 12:00 PM
Back in The Garden for a matchup with the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/i2ELPUQ7MI – 11:01 AM
Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.
According to @JewishVLibrary the New York metro area has Jewish pop of 2.1 million, easily largest in U.S. and more than the next four COMBINED.
11% of NY area is Jewish, 5x national avg of 2.2%. – 10:12 AM
🚨 It’s Statement Night.
Our Statement Jersey’s are officially on-sale, as the guys will wear them on-court for the first time tonight against the Hawks.
Now’s the time to get yours! – 10:05 AM
Good morning! Let’s keep building 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KsmdGIeBN5 – 9:00 AM
Jalen Brunson as a Knick:
18.2 PPG
4.2 RPG
7.2 APG
Top __ PG in the league. pic.twitter.com/cWv8gIe9TW – 8:47 AM
Overtime Elite Gets Media Deal With Amazon Prime Video – The New York Times
Breaking on @NYTSports nytimes.com/2022/11/02/spo… – 7:32 AM
Last night (Nov. 1) at Oklahoma City, the @Orlando Magic went a perfect 20-of-20 from the free throw line. It marked the 3rd time in team history that Orlando made 20+ free throws in a game without a miss.
The team record is 27, set on March 3, 2021 vs. Atlanta.
Patrick Reed has sued Shane Ryan, Hachette, New York Post, Fox Sports, Doug Ferguson, and the AP for defamation and tortious interference.
He says he’s being retaliated against for signing with LIV.
The Complaint was filed Nov. 1.
https://t.co/6c92LvJjx5 pic.twitter.com/k2y8qRGt41 – 6:53 AM
