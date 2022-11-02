Read full article on original website
Tre¥
3d ago
No hate, but it had to have been a novice Barber from champs who transferred & took it too far. Not only giving a customer a bad cut & taper but pushed his hairline so far back that his gun had no choice but to retaliate & start blasting shots for the customer in revenge. Just my theory.
Reply(1)
2
WFMZ-TV Online
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents they may hear shots fired next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough residents be warned: you may hear gunshots ring out on Monday, Nov. 7. The Columbia Borough Police Department notified residents that the Catholic War Veterans will be practicing honor guard duties on Monday around 10 a.m. They will be firing weapons, so people...
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
Lancaster County police investigating shooting that injured one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person. On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. the Columbia Police Department was notified by security staff at Lancaster General Hospital of a male shooting victim. The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that...
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown
READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop
One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
Police ID 3 suspects in series of package thefts in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover, York County are investigating a series of suspected thefts involving packages delivered to homes and businesses across the borough over the last few weeks. Officers were able to identify three suspects—an 18-year-old Hanover man and two male juveniles from the borough, ages 16...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment
A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with child endangerment in death of 3-year-old run over by tobacco trailer
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child following the death of a 3-year-old girl in August. Police said Christopher Martin, 28, put the girl on a horse-driven cart while he was harvesting tobacco on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township.
WGAL
State police search for missing man
State police are searching for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. They say he is driving at 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado with Pennsylvania registration YKX1148. The vehicle also has a blue cap, and an older yellow New York license plate in the front. According to state police, Johnston is 5 feet 6...
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
abc27.com
New charges filed in deadly Lancaster County barricade situation; officer’s shooting justified
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – New charges have been filed against a Lancaster man after a September shooting and barricade situation, and an officer’s use of force during the incident was ruled justified. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Rodriguez was previously charged with...
local21news.com
Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident
MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
