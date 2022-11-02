ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 4

Tre¥
3d ago

No hate, but it had to have been a novice Barber from champs who transferred & took it too far. Not only giving a customer a bad cut & taper but pushed his hairline so far back that his gun had no choice but to retaliate & start blasting shots for the customer in revenge. Just my theory.

Reply(1)
2
 

WFMZ-TV Online

Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County police investigating shooting that injured one

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person. On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. the Columbia Police Department was notified by security staff at Lancaster General Hospital of a male shooting victim. The victim reportedly told security staff that earlier that...
COLUMBIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown

READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
READING, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop

One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment

A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

State police search for missing man

State police are searching for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. They say he is driving at 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado with Pennsylvania registration YKX1148. The vehicle also has a blue cap, and an older yellow New York license plate in the front. According to state police, Johnston is 5 feet 6...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA

