abingtonnews.org
WHAT’S HAPPENING? An update on projects around Abington
This former farmhouse, turned two-family home, sat in disrepair for years before finally being torn down last month. What will be built in its place is unclear however. Back in 2018, David Federico, a Needham-based contractor, received needed permits from planning, conservation, and zoning to build three townhouses on the site. However, the zoning permit expired the following year, according to the Building Department. Then COVID hit in 2020. Then Federico passed away in 2021. The Building Department says while Federico’s company filed demolition permits, they haven’t yet filed for permits to build anything new.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Considers Regular Epidemiologist Position
HYANNIS – In response to challenges faced during the COVID pandemic, Barnstable County Commissioners are considering making an epidemiologist position part of the municipality’s consistent staff. Among other health projects, County Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien requested some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds received by...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health
Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
capecoddaily.com
Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be providing free Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To qualify for meals, applicants must be 60 years or older, reside in Barnstable County, and must call to make a reservation no later than November 16 at 3 p.m. Three locations will be available for pick-ups […] The post Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Video and updated: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership presented certificates of completion to 22 graduating recruits of Class #BW22 on Friday. The ceremony took place at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus. 22 Graduates from 15 Fire Departments-local firefighters graduating were:
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
WCVB
Annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth to honor historic women
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — For a quarter of a century, as many as 150,000 people have descended upon Plymouth, Massachusetts, for anannual Thanksgiving parade and celebration. As the community and parade organizers prepare for this year's edition of America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, the all-volunteer effort is once again being led by Olly deMacedo.
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Frederick K. Plumb
Frederick K. Plumb, son of Dr Darley Plumb and Edith Sullivan Plumb, brother of Lucille Plumb Rogers, died October 30, 2022 in Chatham. Fred was born in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1929 and graduated from Northampton High School, Harvard College (1950) and Harvard Law School (1953). He married Louise “Stacy” Browning of Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1952 and, after Army service, moved to suburban Detroit. He was a partner at Dickinson Wright, a large law firm in Detroit, for many years. His other activities in Michigan included chairing the PTA, supporting Black businessmen, being a church elder, and involvement in the Rotary Club. He and Stacy moved to Orleans in 1980, where he developed a solo law practice. Stacy died in 1986.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Packers accused of fraudulent property transfers
Ralph Packer, Dorothy Packer, and R.M. Packer Co. are defendants in a Dukes County Superior Court lawsuit that alleges real estate was transferred to avoid costs associated with the outcome of a federal lawsuit and to avoid EPA fines. Also named in the suit are the Packer’s grandchildren, Vineyard Wind, and Tisbury Marine.
Cape Cod Chronicle
George F. Clements Jr.
George F. Clements Jr. of Greenwich, Conn. and Chatham passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his three children in the early hours of his 97th birthday, September 24, 2022. Born on September 24, 1925 in Waltham, George grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He...
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
