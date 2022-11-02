ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
EWN

Lebanese Citizens Embrace Crypto, Accept Payments in USDT As The Nation Battles Intense Economic Meltdown

Lebanese citizens are now actively conducting payments in cryptocurrencies, especially in USDT. As reported by CNBC, Lebanon stands second to Turkey in terms of total crypto transactions that it receives from other countries. As hyperinflation grips Lebanon, the locals have turned towards decentralised mechanisms like cryptocurrencies to sustain their livelihood...
EWN

MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin

FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
EWN

Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC

Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
EWN

Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom

Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
EWN

Helium’s Wireless Carrier Services Set To Power Solana Saga Crypto Phones

Helium Network has announced its partnership with Solana Saga crypto phones. Under the new partnership, Solana Saga phones are all set to be powered by Helium Network’s newly launched 5G carrier services. Solana’s widely anticipated Solana Saga phone has announced its partnership with newly launched Helium wireless carrier services....
TechCrunch

Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
EWN

BREAKING: BitMex Trading Engine Experiences Downtime, Bitcoin Below $21,000

Crypto exchange BitMex alerted users to an unscheduled trading engine downtime on Wednesday. The platform said trading facilities were suspended due to technical issues and assured users that all funds and assets are safe. Today’s downtime comes amid a rally in crypto prices and massive short liquidation events across Bitcoin,...
EWN

Coinbase Hires Fintech Expert Danielle Seifart To Expand Its Digital Footprint In Europe.

Coinbase is gradually bolstering efforts to establish its digital presence in Europe. Coinbase has hired the former COO of SolarisBank, Danielle Seifart, as its regional managing director in Europe. Per a recent Bloomberg report, crypto exchange Coinbase has hired Danielle Seifart, former chief operating officer at digital asset firm Solaris,...
EWN

USDD Stablecoin Users Increased by 500% in Q3

TRON’s USDD stablecoin has seen a 500% increase in users between Q2 and Q3 2022. The percentage of TRX deposits grew by 9.7%. The number of transactions hit a stable value, while transaction sizes dropped. The average number of USDD holders is 120,000, while the average value held is 6000 USDD.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.US Probed By Texas Securities Board: Barrons

Texas securities regulators said crypto billionaire and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation. The American affiliate of the digital asset exchange known as FTX.US and other company executives are subjects of the probe by Texas authorities. Yield-bearing accounts are the crux of the matter, as explained by enforcement director...
TEXAS STATE
EWN

A16z Remains Bullish On Crypto Despite Flagship Fund Taking 40% Loss

The flagship crypto fund of a16z recorded a loss of 40% in the first half of 2022. Fund Manager Chris Dixon remains undeterred by the market downturn. The VC firm has poured millions into multiple funding rounds in the crypto industry this month despite the crypto winter. Dixon had stated...
EWN

EWN

