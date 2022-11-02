Read full article on original website
Lebanese Citizens Embrace Crypto, Accept Payments in USDT As The Nation Battles Intense Economic Meltdown
Lebanese citizens are now actively conducting payments in cryptocurrencies, especially in USDT. As reported by CNBC, Lebanon stands second to Turkey in terms of total crypto transactions that it receives from other countries. As hyperinflation grips Lebanon, the locals have turned towards decentralised mechanisms like cryptocurrencies to sustain their livelihood...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin
FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC
Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
DeFi Pioneer Andre Cronje Resurfaces Again, Calls For Stricter Crypto Regulation In The Sector
DeFi star Andre Cronje has uploaded a new blog post that disseminates the current crypto turmoil. Cronje has called for a stricter regulatory framework in the sector to protect consumer interests. Andre Cronje, a DeFi pioneer and former founder of Yearn Finance, is back again with another blog post which...
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
Helium’s Wireless Carrier Services Set To Power Solana Saga Crypto Phones
Helium Network has announced its partnership with Solana Saga crypto phones. Under the new partnership, Solana Saga phones are all set to be powered by Helium Network’s newly launched 5G carrier services. Solana’s widely anticipated Solana Saga phone has announced its partnership with newly launched Helium wireless carrier services....
TechCrunch
Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
BREAKING: BitMex Trading Engine Experiences Downtime, Bitcoin Below $21,000
Crypto exchange BitMex alerted users to an unscheduled trading engine downtime on Wednesday. The platform said trading facilities were suspended due to technical issues and assured users that all funds and assets are safe. Today’s downtime comes amid a rally in crypto prices and massive short liquidation events across Bitcoin,...
Huobi Introduces Zero Trading Fees for Advisor Justin Sun’s USDD Stablecoin
The Huobi exchange is running a promotional offer until December 31, in which there will be no trading fees for USDD pairs. USDD is the stablecoin of the TRON network, and founder Justin Sun is an advisor to the exchange. About Capital recently bought out Huobi. Shortly after, Justin Sun...
Coinbase Hires Fintech Expert Danielle Seifart To Expand Its Digital Footprint In Europe.
Coinbase is gradually bolstering efforts to establish its digital presence in Europe. Coinbase has hired the former COO of SolarisBank, Danielle Seifart, as its regional managing director in Europe. Per a recent Bloomberg report, crypto exchange Coinbase has hired Danielle Seifart, former chief operating officer at digital asset firm Solaris,...
USDD Stablecoin Users Increased by 500% in Q3
TRON’s USDD stablecoin has seen a 500% increase in users between Q2 and Q3 2022. The percentage of TRX deposits grew by 9.7%. The number of transactions hit a stable value, while transaction sizes dropped. The average number of USDD holders is 120,000, while the average value held is 6000 USDD.
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.US Probed By Texas Securities Board: Barrons
Texas securities regulators said crypto billionaire and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation. The American affiliate of the digital asset exchange known as FTX.US and other company executives are subjects of the probe by Texas authorities. Yield-bearing accounts are the crux of the matter, as explained by enforcement director...
BitMEX’s Alexander Hoeptner Quits The Exchange After Serving As Its CEO For Two Years
BitMEX’s Alexander Hoeptner has left the company after two years. Stephen Lutz, BitMEX’s CFO, has been named as the interim CEO of the exchange. Alexander Hoeptner, Chief Executive Officer of BitMEX, is the latest crypto CEO to leave the firm amid the crypto bear market phase. BitMEX’s CFO...
LooksRare Becomes The Latest NFT Marketplace To Scrap The Option Of Creator Royalties By Default
LooksRare is the latest NFT marketplace to opt for a zero-royalty mechanism. The platform will share 25% of the protocol fee with NFT creators and artists. LooksRare, the leading Ethereum-based NFT marketplace, has announced its new decision, stating the firm will no longer support creator royalties by default. In addition,...
Huobi May Soon Lay Off Employees Under Its Rumored CEO Justin Tron’s Leadership: Report
As per a tweet shared by Wu Blockchain, Justin Tron may soon initiate mass layoffs in his newly acquired exchange Huobi. Wu further shared how Huobi’s CEO and CFO have already submitted their resignations to Justin Tron. Per a recent tweet shared by Wu Blockchain’s journalist Colin Wu, the...
A16z Remains Bullish On Crypto Despite Flagship Fund Taking 40% Loss
The flagship crypto fund of a16z recorded a loss of 40% in the first half of 2022. Fund Manager Chris Dixon remains undeterred by the market downturn. The VC firm has poured millions into multiple funding rounds in the crypto industry this month despite the crypto winter. Dixon had stated...
Building Decentralized Money Is One Of The Most Important Things That Crypto Has To Solve: Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon
In an interview with Laura Shin, founder of Terra Luna Crypto, Do Kwon revealed reasons why he is not disclosing his real location in the media. Do Kwon further shared opinions on his arrogant alter ego persona on Twitter. Kwon later shared how he got carried away while posting things...
Celsius Investment Funds And Customers To Fight Over Who Gets To Cash In On Company’s Assets
Celsius investors want the proceeds from the sale of the company’s remaining valuable assets. The Creditors Committee believes that it has the right to cash in the payment from sales. Investors have submitted a motion to appoint an official preferred equity committee. The presiding judge has agreed to the...
MicroStrategy’s Financial Health At Risk After Enormous $3.4 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Fortune Report
Since MicroStrategy’s pivot to Bitcoin, the company has managed to accumulate 130,000 Bitcoins, worth just over $3.406 Billion at current rates. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition was financed through multiple debts and bond offerings. Bitcoin’s dip to $18,300 on 13 October may have temporarily jeopardized the company’s financial health....
