Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Scottish Folk Slam band Talisk plays Nov. 6
Celtic music lovers prepare, the Scottish folk slam band Talisk will be playing at the San Juan Community Theatre Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. “I actually call it the Scottish Slam. It’s basically Celtic energy. There hasn’t been a word to describe it so I call it Scottish slam,” explained the band’s co-founder, vocalist and concertina player Mohsen Amini. Amini added that other than high energy, he really isn’t sure what Scottish Slam is. “It is whatever you think it is,” Amini laughed.
sanjuanjournal.com
PeaceHealth relaxes visitation policies
Submitted by PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center. PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center has relaxed visitation policies further effective Wednesday, Oct. 26. San Juan County has maintained a “moderate” transmission risk level for more than seven days, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the lower risk level for healthcare facilities.
sanjuanjournal.com
Reduced utility rates for low-income senior and disabled customers
Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. The Town Council adopted Ordinance No. 1753 amending the program offering reduced utility rates for low-income senior and disabled customers. The town found that some customers were excluded from the program because established “income eligibility thresholds” were not consistent with our region’s cost of living.
Comments / 0