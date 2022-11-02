Celtic music lovers prepare, the Scottish folk slam band Talisk will be playing at the San Juan Community Theatre Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. “I actually call it the Scottish Slam. It’s basically Celtic energy. There hasn’t been a word to describe it so I call it Scottish slam,” explained the band’s co-founder, vocalist and concertina player Mohsen Amini. Amini added that other than high energy, he really isn’t sure what Scottish Slam is. “It is whatever you think it is,” Amini laughed.

