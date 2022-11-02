Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police seek information on Lady of the Dunes’ late husband
After identifying the "Lady of the Dunes" this week, police are now seeking information on her deceased husband.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Frederick K. Plumb
Frederick K. Plumb, son of Dr Darley Plumb and Edith Sullivan Plumb, brother of Lucille Plumb Rogers, died October 30, 2022 in Chatham. Fred was born in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1929 and graduated from Northampton High School, Harvard College (1950) and Harvard Law School (1953). He married Louise “Stacy” Browning of Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1952 and, after Army service, moved to suburban Detroit. He was a partner at Dickinson Wright, a large law firm in Detroit, for many years. His other activities in Michigan included chairing the PTA, supporting Black businessmen, being a church elder, and involvement in the Rotary Club. He and Stacy moved to Orleans in 1980, where he developed a solo law practice. Stacy died in 1986.
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
whdh.com
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
Cape Cod Chronicle
George F. Clements Jr.
George F. Clements Jr. of Greenwich, Conn. and Chatham passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his three children in the early hours of his 97th birthday, September 24, 2022. Born on September 24, 1925 in Waltham, George grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He...
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Comments / 0