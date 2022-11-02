Migos manager says rapper Takeoff, 28, was killed by a stray bullet as celebs react

Rapper Takeoff, best known as one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, died Tuesday after he was struck by a stray bullet, his label announced.

The Grammy-nominated hitmaker, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in a shooting after a fight broke out over a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

The “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker’s record label, Quality Control Music, issued a statement on social media on Tuesday night, saying the rapper’s death was a result of “senseless violence and a stray bullet.”

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we confirm the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Takeoff’s death rocked the music world as celebrities and fans alike paid their respects to the late 28-year-old rapper.

Rapper Desiigner said he is quitting music over the shooting, breaking down during an Instagram Live .

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” he said through tears before posting on his Instagram story, “I’m done [with] rap.”

Rapper Drake — who collaborated with Migos on the hit track “Walk It Talk It” — paid his respects on Instagram.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man Take 🚀,” Drake wrote alongside a snap of the pair performing live together.

Takeoff was fatally shot at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A gunshot victim reportedly identified as rapper Takeoff is tended to in Houston, Texas.

“This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted .

Actor Jamie Foxx shared an image of Takeoff on Instagram , writing, “Rest in power,” meanwhile, British rapper AJ Tracey tweeted , “not takeoff! RIP.”

Singer Keri Hilson tweeted , “Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon.”

Takeoff’s manager poured out a heartfelt message on social media about the Atlanta based rapper. Getty Images

In a follow-up tweet , the “Knock You Down” hitmaker wrote, “These all too frequent tragedies we’re experiencing are the culmination, the natural trajectory of not rejecting/correcting toxic, dangerous, & damaging culture in our community. To the point where it has turned deadly. 💔💔💔 Are we ready to acknowledge it now? How many more?”

Ja Rule, referencing the recent killings of rappers including Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, tweeted , “Rip Takeoff… this s–t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾.”

City Girls rapper Yung Miami simply tweeted , “Damn takeoff 💔💔💔.”