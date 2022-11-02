Clippers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $64,100,183 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $137,245,441 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: KAMA-HD2
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Clippers open the second quarter with Zubac on the floor after the bench unit struggled to hold onto the big lead the starters produced. – 8:41 PM
Replay confirms that Terance Mann’s buzzer beating 3 from Wall was good, and Clippers take a 34-24 lead.
But the bench was shaky again before that, giving up runs of 8-1 and 7-0 while getting whipped by KJ, Garuba, Eason, Nix. – 8:40 PM
Rafael Stone sitting courtside next to Tilman Fertitta tonight. Normally sits a few rows up. Rockets down 10 after one. Good minutes off the bench from Nix and Garuba – 8:39 PM
Clippers 34, Rockets 24 after 1. (Terrence Mann 3 at the buzzer stands.) Nix with a couple 3s leads the Rockets in scoring. They had an 11-0 run with a version of their energy lineup. Marcus Morris Sr. with 10. Rockets bench with 14, starters with 10 on 4 of 14 shooting. – 8:39 PM
The Clippers once 18-point lead is down to 34-24 after one quarter in Houston. But LAC sets a season high by shooting 63% in the first quarter, including 4-9 from three, with four turnovers to Houston’s six. – 8:38 PM
Rockets trail 34-24 after one. Good burst of energy from the 2nd unit to keep them in this game — Nix, Garuba and Eason all contributing. – 8:38 PM
The hustle plays from Nix, Eason and Garuba provided signs of life. Clips lead reached 18. Garuba offensive board to set up a Martin dunk has Rockets within 10. – 8:36 PM
John Wall is a very left handed dunker – 8:35 PM
John Wall was greeted with a smattering of applause, which was about the same when he played here. But then, there was a crowd limit in the COVID season so there was just a smattering of people in the building. – 8:31 PM
Cool Hand Luke makin’ a splash. 💦 pic.twitter.com/m5Yap6w3qb – 8:30 PM
John Wall received a light applause after checking in for the first time. – 8:30 PM
John Wall has checked in at Houston – 8:30 PM
Defensive stop ➡️ tough make 😤 pic.twitter.com/eVkDf3Vwnq – 8:30 PM
JG with the floater 🪣 pic.twitter.com/lJrh8W6oA0 – 8:28 PM
Paul George still scorching after Monday night.
Zubac still getting screen assists.
Hood Kennard calling his own number for 3 after passing up repeated shots Monday.
Houston has no answers. 10-0 Clippers run and 20-5 Clippers lead with 4:59 left in opening quarter. – 8:27 PM
Rockets are down 17-5. It doesn’t feel that close – 8:25 PM
Clippers off to another decent start, so they got that part consistent after the OKC trap miniseries. 8-1 run fuels a 12-5 Clippers lead at first timeout at 6:05.
Jackson off to nice start as well: beat Jabari Smith Jr. on first possession, got FTs as roll man screening for PG. – 8:23 PM
Another slow start for Houston tonight. 2-of-9 from the field, pair of turnovers. Just doesn’t look connected. – 8:20 PM
The find! The finish! pic.twitter.com/Fs8ukO88dE – 8:18 PM
Rockets off to a pretty dreadful start. They are 1 of 6, Clips 4 of 4, LAC up 10-3. Rockets missing some good looks. – 8:17 PM
Jae’Sean Tate addresses the crowd, bringing attention to election day next week. – 8:08 PM
It’s “Stranger Things” theme night in Houston’s Toyota Center, so we’ll see if the Clippers’ last-place offense can emerge from the upside down. – 8:03 PM
Starting lineup for tonight:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Sengun
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:35 PM
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
Game 8 in Houston, Clippers will start:
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson.
First time the Rockets have had the same lineup in consecutive games since the first two of the season. – 7:32 PM
Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is “doing better and moving in a positive direction.” He still will not join team on this two-game Texas trip. Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) is feeling better but Lue didn’t know when he will be able to rejoin team. – 6:33 PM
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate is still day-to-day, Stephen Silas said. – 6:22 PM
Have noticed more Migos on the speakers in The Center than usual tonight. Would guess paying some respect to Takeoff, who was tragically killed in Houston earlier this week. – 6:15 PM
Quick Rockets roster update: guard Trevor Hudgins was assigned to the RGV Vipers after the road trip. On a two-way contract, he has been with the Rockets through the first eight games. – 6:05 PM
The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:
April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee
That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets are trusting Alperen Sengun more in low post on offense ift.tt/8HoGRCg – 5:18 PM
Longtime NFL star receiver Steve Smith Sr., now an NFL Network analyst, will take the first shot before Rockets-Clippers tonight. – 5:03 PM
Jae’Sean Tate patient as Rockets remain cautious with forward’s ankle issues houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:56 PM
Timberwolves have a 103.9 offensive rating with KAT and Gobert on the floor together.
That would be 3rd worst in the NBA only to the Lakers and Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2jxEyX0hbT – 11:46 AM
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Houston Rockets Charles Barkley had 20 points and a career-high 33 rebounds in a 110-95 win over the Suns.
It was Barkley’s first game with the Rockets. He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 rebounds in his debut with a new team. pic.twitter.com/DlwO5MCYGd – 11:01 AM
Another thing Lauri Markkanen should get a ton of credit for …. HE RUNS !!!! Wow does he ever. Good example right here. Against Houston he scored 6 traight buckets in transition pic.twitter.com/FO8V7GCpQa – 10:54 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets get a quick rematch with Clippers: five things to watch ift.tt/YQfRtbq – 10:18 AM
