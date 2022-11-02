ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $64,100,183 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $137,245,441 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: KAMA-HD2

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@AndrewGreif

Clippers open the second quarter with Zubac on the floor after the bench unit struggled to hold onto the big lead the starters produced. – 8:41 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Replay confirms that Terance Mann’s buzzer beating 3 from Wall was good, and Clippers take a 34-24 lead.

But the bench was shaky again before that, giving up runs of 8-1 and 7-0 while getting whipped by KJ, Garuba, Eason, Nix. – 8:40 PM

@AdamSpolane

Rafael Stone sitting courtside next to Tilman Fertitta tonight. Normally sits a few rows up. Rockets down 10 after one. Good minutes off the bench from Nix and Garuba – 8:39 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Clippers 34, Rockets 24 after 1. (Terrence Mann 3 at the buzzer stands.) Nix with a couple 3s leads the Rockets in scoring. They had an 11-0 run with a version of their energy lineup. Marcus Morris Sr. with 10. Rockets bench with 14, starters with 10 on 4 of 14 shooting. – 8:39 PM

@AndrewGreif

The Clippers once 18-point lead is down to 34-24 after one quarter in Houston. But LAC sets a season high by shooting 63% in the first quarter, including 4-9 from three, with four turnovers to Houston’s six. – 8:38 PM

@KellyIko

Rockets trail 34-24 after one. Good burst of energy from the 2nd unit to keep them in this game — Nix, Garuba and Eason all contributing. – 8:38 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

The hustle plays from Nix, Eason and Garuba provided signs of life. Clips lead reached 18. Garuba offensive board to set up a Martin dunk has Rockets within 10. – 8:36 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall is a very left handed dunker – 8:35 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall was greeted with a smattering of applause, which was about the same when he played here. But then, there was a crowd limit in the COVID season so there was just a smattering of people in the building. – 8:31 PM

@LAClippers

Cool Hand Luke makin’ a splash. 💦 pic.twitter.com/m5Yap6w3qb8:30 PM

@AndrewGreif

John Wall received a light applause after checking in for the first time. – 8:30 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall has checked in at Houston – 8:30 PM

@HoustonRockets

Defensive stop ➡️ tough make 😤 pic.twitter.com/eVkDf3Vwnq8:30 PM

@HoustonRockets

JG with the floater 🪣 pic.twitter.com/lJrh8W6oA08:28 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George still scorching after Monday night.

Zubac still getting screen assists.

Hood Kennard calling his own number for 3 after passing up repeated shots Monday.

Houston has no answers. 10-0 Clippers run and 20-5 Clippers lead with 4:59 left in opening quarter. – 8:27 PM

@AdamSpolane

Rockets are down 17-5. It doesn’t feel that close – 8:25 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers off to another decent start, so they got that part consistent after the OKC trap miniseries. 8-1 run fuels a 12-5 Clippers lead at first timeout at 6:05.

Jackson off to nice start as well: beat Jabari Smith Jr. on first possession, got FTs as roll man screening for PG. – 8:23 PM

@KellyIko

Another slow start for Houston tonight. 2-of-9 from the field, pair of turnovers. Just doesn’t look connected. – 8:20 PM

@LAClippers

The find! The finish! pic.twitter.com/Fs8ukO88dE8:18 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets off to a pretty dreadful start. They are 1 of 6, Clips 4 of 4, LAC up 10-3. Rockets missing some good looks. – 8:17 PM

@HoustonRockets

ǝʌıɟ ɓuıʇɹɐʇS

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3IqRzJL4iW8:16 PM

@HoustonRockets

Which team will make the first three in the 2nd quarter?

@DraftKings | #Rockets8:12 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Jae’Sean Tate addresses the crowd, bringing attention to election day next week. – 8:08 PM

@AndrewGreif

It’s “Stranger Things” theme night in Houston’s Toyota Center, so we’ll see if the Clippers’ last-place offense can emerge from the upside down. – 8:03 PM

@HoustonRockets

uʍop ǝpısdn ǝɥʇ uı ǝɯıʇ ǝɯɐɓ pic.twitter.com/vtGBCq3ZAm7:47 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Starting lineup for tonight:

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson

HOU

Eric Gordon

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Jalen Green

Kevin Porter Jr. – 7:35 PM

@LAClippers

The need to know for tonight’s meeting.

#GetItLocked | @betwayusa7:34 PM

@AndrewGreif

Game 8 in Houston, Clippers will start:

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson – 7:32 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Clippers: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson.

First time the Rockets have had the same lineup in consecutive games since the first two of the season. – 7:32 PM

@HoustonRockets

things are about to get strange. pic.twitter.com/8iFNG1EDJ77:13 PM

@KellyIko

John Wall makes his return to Toyota Center. pic.twitter.com/w4tJOUL5YC6:55 PM

@HoustonRockets

Will’s trying to send us a message 🤔

📍Outside East Club

#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/YoCZIB29vy6:51 PM

@LAClippers

Game day fit check. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aQwObD3k976:36 PM

@AndrewGreif

Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is “doing better and moving in a positive direction.” He still will not join team on this two-game Texas trip. Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) is feeling better but Lue didn’t know when he will be able to rejoin team. – 6:33 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate is still day-to-day, Stephen Silas said. – 6:22 PM

@NBAKrell

Have noticed more Migos on the speakers in The Center than usual tonight. Would guess paying some respect to Takeoff, who was tragically killed in Houston earlier this week. – 6:15 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Quick Rockets roster update: guard Trevor Hudgins was assigned to the RGV Vipers after the road trip. On a two-way contract, he has been with the Rockets through the first eight games. – 6:05 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:

April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee

That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM

@HoustonRockets

Hot dog dipped in queso and rolled in hot Cheetos 🥵

Tonight only!

#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/qy5yAd8gUQ6:01 PM

@LAClippers

Tonight’s #BallerVision starting lineup for the LA Clippers vs. the Houston Rockets. ⬇️

1️⃣ » @Paul Pierce

2️⃣ » @Quentin Richardson6:00 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets are trusting Alperen Sengun more in low post on offense ift.tt/8HoGRCg5:18 PM

@HoustonRockets

uʍop ǝpısdn ǝɥʇ oʇuı ʎǝuɹnoſ

#StrangerThings Night pic.twitter.com/3G4GRMtCjI5:09 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Longtime NFL star receiver Steve Smith Sr., now an NFL Network analyst, will take the first shot before Rockets-Clippers tonight. – 5:03 PM

@LAClippers

Big Zu came thru in win over Houston, @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode.

#ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/yfZcwezOv44:48 PM

@HoustonRockets

Back in H-Town for Stranger Things Night!

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/RXqnMtln6H4:00 PM

@HoustonRockets

Getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/e4YY00bBsb3:44 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jae’Sean Tate patient as Rockets remain cautious with forward’s ankle issues ift.tt/F96beRW3:19 PM

@LAClippers

Nothing but net!

Don’t miss #BallerVision

🔗: https://t.co/6AV2JMnocL pic.twitter.com/opJ7ZI63Od2:00 PM

@HoustonRockets

The Rockets take on the Clippers tonight on @ATTSportsNetSW!

Pregame coverage begins at 6pm!

Follow @ATTSportsNetSW for exclusive coverage throughout the game! pic.twitter.com/TzcVtZ5l9W1:00 PM

@LAClippers

H-Town hoops on deck.

🕧 5:00PM PT

🆚 @Houston Rockets

📺 @BallySportWest, #ClipperVision

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/TBPGH0nWCS1:00 PM

@Jonathan_Feigen

Jae’Sean Tate patient as Rockets remain cautious with forward’s ankle issues houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:56 PM

@statmuse

Timberwolves have a 103.9 offensive rating with KAT and Gobert on the floor together.

That would be 3rd worst in the NBA only to the Lakers and Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2jxEyX0hbT11:46 AM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1996, the @Houston Rockets Charles Barkley had 20 points and a career-high 33 rebounds in a 110-95 win over the Suns.

It was Barkley’s first game with the Rockets. He’s the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 rebounds in his debut with a new team. pic.twitter.com/DlwO5MCYGd11:01 AM

@DLocke09

Another thing Lauri Markkanen should get a ton of credit for …. HE RUNS !!!! Wow does he ever. Good example right here. Against Houston he scored 6 traight buckets in transition pic.twitter.com/FO8V7GCpQa10:54 AM

@Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets get a quick rematch with Clippers: five things to watch ift.tt/YQfRtbq10:18 AM

