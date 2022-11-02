1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Park in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple bullet casings were marked by deputies from an early Tuesday morning shooting at a park that injured two people and mortally wounded one other.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of multiple shots fired and people down at Marie Kerr Park located on the 39700 block of 30th Street West in the city of Palmdale around 3:10 a.m. Nov. 1.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate any victims. A short time later, three victims were located at a nearby hospital where two were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one had been pronounce deceased.

It is unclear what led to the shooting in the early morning hours, however, this incident is still under active investigation.

Anthony Cheval, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network