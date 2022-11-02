ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Park in Palmdale

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple bullet casings were marked by deputies from an early Tuesday morning shooting at a park that injured two people and mortally wounded one other.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of multiple shots fired and people down at Marie Kerr Park located on the 39700 block of 30th Street West in the city of Palmdale around 3:10 a.m. Nov. 1.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate any victims. A short time later, three victims were located at a nearby hospital where two were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one had been pronounce deceased.

It is unclear what led to the shooting in the early morning hours, however, this incident is still under active investigation.

