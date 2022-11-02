Wizards vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $50,667,083 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $38,367,187 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@sixers

tale of the tape.

🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/tWhsv4QCPp – 12:01 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid remains questionable tonight vs. #WashingtonWizards on the #NBA’s 11:30 am injury report inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 AM

@sixers

“We’ve got dangerous players out there that can attack one through five any time.

💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 11:41 AM

@DarrenHeitner

Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Commanders makes too much sense. – 11:35 AM

@WashWizards

ready for a rematch in Philly tonight.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 10:30 AM

@WashWizards

round two with the sixers.

⏰ 6 p.m. ET

📺 @NBCSWashington

🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App

📍 @WellsFargoCtr

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/FQbcq0qlcf – 9:30 AM

@sixers

☕️ @NuancedCafe | https://t.co/vdWnb4mCFS

Spirit of Small Business empowered by @LegalZoom pic.twitter.com/kJ0zcPunAl – 9:01 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

De’Anthony Melton: “It’s a lot of dudes that work hard… We all want to go out there, move the ball. We’ve got an understanding that we’ve got to play defense.”

After early struggles, #Sixers reserves earned their keep and helped turn the tide in Philly inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:50 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Washington Wizards president and GM Tommy Sheppard joins Bullet Points’ debut episode for an in-depth interview. He and I discuss roster construction, his start in the NBA, the team’s plan and much more.

Listen

Apple: https://t.co/ANG3mt32Kc

Spotify: https://t.co/fMF36SgHzO pic.twitter.com/6uuxsLtIAw – 8:43 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Philadelphia 76ers must find a way to get Tobias Harris involved youtu.be/330W_c6i9FQ via @YouTube – 7:35 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

‘Ways Sixers can get Tobias Harris more involved ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1383900509 – 6:57 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Bullet Points podcast is live! Our first episode includes my in-depth interview with Washington Wizards executive Tommy Sheppard and analysis of the Wizards’ start from @CommsClark and me.

Listen

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tom…

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/7bI7I7… – 6:06 AM