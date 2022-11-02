Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
Nuvei Reports 30% Growth in Payments Processing Volume
Canadian payments platform Nuvei reported better-than-expected third-quarter results Thursday (Nov. 3), with the company seeing a 30% increase in processing volume. “Results were driven by higher volumes and wallet share expansion as reflected in our constant currency volume growth of 38%, new client wins, our continued investment in technology and product offerings, and our geographic expansion,” Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s CEO and chairman, said in a news release.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage
Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Spend Management Firm Pleo Lays Off 15% of Workforce
Expense management solution provider Pleo has laid off 150 employees — 15% of its workforce — as it shifts its target from growth to efficiency. The seven-year-old company recently experienced “a chapter of hyper-growth” in which it launched in a new country and added 100 employees each month, CEO Jeppe Rindom said in a letter posted on the company’s website Wednesday (Nov. 2).
Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Promote Greater EU Inter-Bank Collaboration in Fighting Fraud
Banks are not the police. And yet, for many crimes, financial institutions (FIs) are often on the front lines when it comes to preventing and detecting fraud. Faced with this enormous challenge in the face of skyrocketing fraud risks, one would assume that joining forces with other FIs would be a no-brainer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Etsy Upgrades Search to Free Buyers From ‘Tyranny of Choice’
Etsy has been investing in upgrades to its search functions to relieve its customers of what CEO Josh Silverman calls “our tyranny of choice.”. Speaking to investors on a third-quarter earnings call Wednesday (Nov. 2), Silverman described feedback he’d seen from a shopper who passed on his purchase after his search for lamps yielded 400,000 results.
Remittance Marketplace Model Unlocks Payments Innovation for GCC Expats
As elsewhere, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the remittance market has traditionally been dominated by a few major players. According to Amir Fardghassemi, founder and CEO at UAE-based financial super-app Jingle Pay, that lack of competition has contributed to a system where high transaction fees and unreasonable exchange rates are the order of the day.
Food Subscription Services Lag Physical Grocery Stores in Offering Deals and Discounts
As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Improving the College Payments Experience
PYMNTS Intelligence: Improving the College Payments Experience. Innovation is needed to improve the college payments experience. Given the range of problems riddling the current payments infrastructure at many colleges, it is clear that innovation is needed. This is especially true because students are increasingly expecting convenient, technology-driven experiences. These range from paying with their phones to keeping track of their financial obligations through one app or online portal. These experiences also include using their ID cards to swipe into buildings and function as debit cards.
Finding the Utility in Authentication Friction
An interview with Lenny Gusel, former head of cybersecurity solutions at J.P. Morgan and fraud strategy executive at Bank of America, about the implications and effective implementation of advanced payments authentication. --- Cross-platform ubiquity. Plans to implement passkey sign-in across platforms by Google, Microsoft and Apple have generated plenty of...
Mobile Grocery Shopping Outpaces Computer 2 to 1
Grocers looking to drive digital engagement would be better served to focus on their mobile offerings than their laptop/desktop sites. Data from the latest edition of the Digital Economy Payments study, “Digital Economy Payments: The Rise Of Mobile eCommerce,” for which PYMNTS surveyed more than 2,700 U.S. consumers about their shopping habits, reveals that 10% of consumers purchase groceries online using a mobile device. In contrast, only 5% do so online using a computer.
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Technology to Combat Identity Fraud
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Technology to Combat Identity Fraud. A recent study found that businesses lost $52 billion to identity fraud in 2021, a shocking 79% increase year over year. This fraud was split between several different types, with new account fraud up 109%, account takeovers growing 90% and credit card fraud seeing a 69% jump.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0