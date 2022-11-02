HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here comes another Fall beauty as under mostly sunny skies our afternoon highs will once again be well above average and near 70!. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the mild temps will continue. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday during the first half of the day with most spots seeing less than 1/4" of rain. Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as it is time to, "Fall Back". As a result, sunset on Sunday night will be at 4:58PM.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO