Harrisburg, PA

The sun wins out this weekend, beautiful weather on tap

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A beautiful Fall weekend to get things kicked off!. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperature rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 50's. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds and Fog will start our Saturday but sunshine will win out. Very warm once again!. The next...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Starting the weekend with mostly sunny skies, ending the weekend with possible rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here comes another Fall beauty as under mostly sunny skies our afternoon highs will once again be well above average and near 70!. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the mild temps will continue. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday during the first half of the day with most spots seeing less than 1/4" of rain. Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as it is time to, "Fall Back". As a result, sunset on Sunday night will be at 4:58PM.
HARRISBURG, PA
Beautiful fall weather continues with highs in the 70s

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We are getting spoiled as temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 70s. The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Warm weather continues into the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 70s. Even at night, we will be well above average! The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend...
HARRISBURG, PA
It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
HARRISBURG, PA
Above average temperatures round out week before clouds move in

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 60s and 70s. Even at night, well above average! The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again on Friday and take over again...
Skies clear out ahead of above average temperatures for rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a cloudy day, skies will clear out tonight. Clearing and breezy this evening with overnight temperatures dipping to around 50. Temperatures this week will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and the second half of the week looks partly to mostly sunny and pleasant... a great start to November!
Traffic Alert | Part of I-83 in Dauphin County to be closed this weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's a major traffic alert you need to be aware of starting Friday night in Dauphin County. Interstate 83 will be closed in both directions at the Paxton Street Bridge. The closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday night and last through the...
Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
STRASBURG, PA
Elderly man missing in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for any information on the whereabouts of 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Officials say Johnston was last seen driving a 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado bearing a Pennsylvania registration of YKX1148 . The car also has a blue top and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster business shot at 70 times

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
York County runaway teens located: police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Salvation Army York Citadel's Red Kettle Campaign Starts Nov. 18

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army York Citadel says they will start their Red Kettle Campaign Friday, November 18 in the front of City Hall. The Red Kettle Campaign will continue seeking monetary donations to help families struggling until December 24, the organization says. You can also mail donations to 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401, or there's the option to donate online if you choose.
YORK, PA
One in critical condition after early morning shooting in Reading

READING Pa. (WHP) — An investigation is currently underway for a shooting that happened on the 400 block of S. 16 St. in Reading. In an official press release from the City of Reading, two people were shot in the incident that happened on Nov. 5. One 38-year-old male...
Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
YORK COUNTY, PA

