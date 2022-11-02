Read full article on original website
local21news.com
The sun wins out this weekend, beautiful weather on tap
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A beautiful Fall weekend to get things kicked off!. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperature rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 50's. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds and Fog will start our Saturday but sunshine will win out. Very warm once again!. The next...
local21news.com
Starting the weekend with mostly sunny skies, ending the weekend with possible rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here comes another Fall beauty as under mostly sunny skies our afternoon highs will once again be well above average and near 70!. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the mild temps will continue. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday during the first half of the day with most spots seeing less than 1/4" of rain. Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as it is time to, "Fall Back". As a result, sunset on Sunday night will be at 4:58PM.
local21news.com
Beautiful fall weather continues with highs in the 70s
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We are getting spoiled as temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 70s. The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the...
local21news.com
Warm weather continues into the weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 70s. Even at night, we will be well above average! The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend...
local21news.com
It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
local21news.com
Above average temperatures round out week before clouds move in
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures continue to stay well above average with highs in the 60s and 70s. Even at night, well above average! The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds increase again on Friday and take over again...
local21news.com
Skies clear out ahead of above average temperatures for rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a cloudy day, skies will clear out tonight. Clearing and breezy this evening with overnight temperatures dipping to around 50. Temperatures this week will stay well above average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and the second half of the week looks partly to mostly sunny and pleasant... a great start to November!
local21news.com
Traffic Alert | Part of I-83 in Dauphin County to be closed this weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's a major traffic alert you need to be aware of starting Friday night in Dauphin County. Interstate 83 will be closed in both directions at the Paxton Street Bridge. The closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday night and last through the...
local21news.com
Mastriano makes final push for votes in race for governor at campaign rally in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Most polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. But a new, just released Trafalgar poll has his opponent, Doug Mastriano catching up before election day. And with less than four days before election day, the candidates...
local21news.com
Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
local21news.com
Days before election, Shapiro makes final push to become Pennsylvania's next governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Recent polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. On Thursday evening, Shapiro rallied supporters in Harrisburg, along with Mayor Wanda Williams and other political hopefuls. Shapiro was greeted by a raucous ovation from those supporters. While...
local21news.com
Elderly man missing in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for any information on the whereabouts of 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Officials say Johnston was last seen driving a 2015 red Chevrolet Silverado bearing a Pennsylvania registration of YKX1148 . The car also has a blue top and...
local21news.com
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
local21news.com
Lancaster business shot at 70 times
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
local21news.com
York County runaway teens located: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police in York County say both teens have been located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were...
local21news.com
The Salvation Army York Citadel's Red Kettle Campaign Starts Nov. 18
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army York Citadel says they will start their Red Kettle Campaign Friday, November 18 in the front of City Hall. The Red Kettle Campaign will continue seeking monetary donations to help families struggling until December 24, the organization says. You can also mail donations to 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401, or there's the option to donate online if you choose.
local21news.com
York and Cumberland Counties say they feel confident in safe election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The election is only five days away and as people start heading to the polls, they may be concerned with several issues like voter integrity and voter intimidation. CBS 21 News reached out to several counties to see if any had a poll worker...
local21news.com
In the market for a used car? Analysts recommend pumping the brakes, at least for now
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates another three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, trying to cool down inflation. The raise, also feeds costs for consumers with regard to mortgage rates, credit card debt, and car loans. Supply chain backlogs have made it...
local21news.com
One in critical condition after early morning shooting in Reading
READING Pa. (WHP) — An investigation is currently underway for a shooting that happened on the 400 block of S. 16 St. in Reading. In an official press release from the City of Reading, two people were shot in the incident that happened on Nov. 5. One 38-year-old male...
local21news.com
Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
