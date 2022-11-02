Read full article on original website
UK x Gen.G kicks off esports program with event for middle and high school students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2022) — The University of Kentucky, in collaboration with Gen.G Esports, will be hosting a free community event for middle and high school students to kick off a new esports program on campus. The event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election...
Lewis Honors students to host on-campus planting days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2022) — Students in a University of Kentucky Lewis Honors College class, led by lecturer Kenton Sena, will host planting days on campus 3-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, for the campus community. The project serves as the students’ service and research...
‘Creating a Fertile and Sustainable Future’: Lewis Honors College Speaker Series welcomes Jonathan Webb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Lewis Honors College Speaker Series will welcome entrepreneur and AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb to campus tomorrow. The event will take place in-person 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Lewis Honors College Scholars Lounge. It is open to the...
UK Alumni Career Services hosting Career Management Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Career Services, in partnership with UK HealthCare, will host its second annual virtual Career Management Week Nov. 14-18, 2022. Sessions are designed for UK alumni and friends looking to network, proactively manage their careers and seek professional development opportunities. The series will also focus on career pivots and encore careers.
Abstract submission, registration open for UK’s 2022 Food, Energy and Water Symposium
Leaders from across the University of Kentucky, the Lexington community and the Commonwealth will gather to discuss issues that impact all Kentuckians at the 2022 Food, Energy and Water Symposium (FEWS). Leaders will present and discuss their work on the interconnected research fields at the symposium on Dec. 8. The...
Applications open for UK Cannabis Center’s 1st faculty pilot grants
The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is accepting applications for its first faculty pilot grants. The UK Cannabis Center conducts high-quality research on the health effects of cannabis, including its risks and benefits when used to treat certain medical conditions. It was established by Kentucky House Bill 604 and appropriated $2 million through June 2024.
King Library Press Hammer International Book Arts Biennale welcomes printer Richard Kegler
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2022) — Join the University of Kentucky Libraries’ King Library Press for the 2022 Hammer International Book Arts Biennale with letterpress expert and independent scholar Richard Kegler and his presentation honoring the legacy of prominent printer, Victor Hammer. Kegler will kick off the weekend...
