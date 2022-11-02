ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia delivers police vehicles and rifles to Solomon Islands in ‘game-changer’ donation

By Kate Lyons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmzhN_0ivV5xq400
Australia has provided Solomon Islands police with MK18 rifles Photograph: Australian High Commission to Solomon Islands

Australia has announced the donation of police vehicles and 60 MK18 rifles to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in a move described as a “game changer” for Australia’s relationship with Solomon Islands police.

The announcement comes after a turbulent year in the relationship between Australia and Solomon Islands, particularly on the question of security, after the Pacific country signed a controversial and secretive security agreement with China.

The Solomon Islands prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, has suggested the relationship between Solomons and Australia has “soured”, but he attended Wednesday’s ceremony in Honiara where the vehicles and weapons were handed over.

Related: First Solomon Islands police head to China for training amid deepening security ties

Australia’s high commissioner to Solomon Islands, Lachlan Strahan, was also in attendance.

Strahan tweeted photographs of the handover ceremony and said the donation was part of “extending our deep security partnership stretching back across two decades”.

Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies at Massey University, said the move represented a significant shift in the relationship.

“Australia, under its policing partnership program with Solomon Islands, has supported the RSIPF’s staged limited rearmament and training. This has included previous donations of vehicles, riot gear and pistols,” Powles said.

“The donation of 60 MK18 semi-automatic rifles is a game changer because it’s a significant increase in capability.”

The donation of equipment, including weapons, comes as China’s involvement in Solomon Islands security, particularly in the area of police training, has increased.

In October, a delegation of 34 Solomon Islands police officers travelled to China to undergo training for the first time.

“Policing assistance has increasingly become contested in Solomon Islands with its two main security providers competing for influence,” Powles said.

James Batley, a former Australian high commissioner to Solomon Islands, said on Wednesday: “I’d rather they came from us than from anyone else, to be perfectly frank. Countries like Australia don’t just hand over guns, we hand over systems to manage guns … and not everyone would do that.”

In his announcement about the donation, Strahan said that “the firearms come with stringent training and rigorous safeguards, including safe and secure storage”.

Batley said that while Australia had been involved in supplying training and equipment to the Solomon Islands police for many years, China’s increased interest in the country could not be ignored as a potential factor in the supply of the guns.

“It’s not being done in a vacuum … obviously you can’t take it out of the context of what’s going on geopolitically,” he said. “But it also must tell us something about what the government itself wants because it’s not like we thrust things on them against their wishes.”

Powles suggested the move could raise alarm and mistrust among Solomon Islanders.

“There is already low public trust in the police and this will certainly raise questions amongst those in Solomon Islands concerned about the rearming of the RSIPF,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Yana Bostongirl

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
112K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy