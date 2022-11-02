Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
Duo ‘banking’ on progress after reno of old SunTrust near downtown JC
The dust is still being kicked up daily outside the former SunTrust Bank at 426 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City, but that doesn't bother Sarah Morgan and Niki Giles.
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Food Truck Friday: Sips 66
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
wcyb.com
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Johnson City. The accident happened at the Bristol Highway Intersection. The Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan street at a high rate when it went off the road at Bristol highway intersection into Roadrunner market, according to JCPD.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
993thex.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
Johnson City Press
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
wjhl.com
Holiday Shop & Hop in downtown Kingsport
(WJHL) Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about the Holiday Shop and Hop coming up Thursday, November 3rd in downtown Kingsport. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
Proposed Bitcoin lawsuit settlement gets thumbs down at committee level
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of a Washington County committee want the full county commission to reject a proposed settlement agreement that would end the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies. “I think it’s time we put this in the past so I’m going to make a recommendation that we […]
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
Comments / 0