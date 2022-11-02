ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Sips 66

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
Johnson City Press

Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Holiday Shop & Hop in downtown Kingsport

(WJHL) Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about the Holiday Shop and Hop coming up Thursday, November 3rd in downtown Kingsport. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN

