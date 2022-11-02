ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

GOP super PAC targets blue House seats in Illinois, New York

By Ally Mutnick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMnbt_0ivV5o8l00
In Illinois, Rep. Sean Casten’s district had seen little notable outside spending until this week and was widely thought to be safe. | Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Photo

House Republicans’ top congressional super PAC is betting that a last minute cash infusion can flip two deep-blue districts on the edges of the House battlefield.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is going on air with seven-figure buys targeting Democratic Rep. Sean Casten in suburban Chicago and the Long Island seat held by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice . The super PAC is investing $1.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively, on broadcast buys in the expensive Chicago and New York City media markets.

Neither district has seen much outside spending before the final days of the midterms, and President Joe Biden carried both of them by double-digits in 2020. But the late ad buys suggest Republicans see opportunities in both places as the country grapples with high cost of living and the possibility of an economic recession looming.

House Majority PAC, CLF's Democratic counterpart, also recently invested in both districts — a sign that both parties believe the seats are at risk of flipping.



“All cycle we made it our priority to expand the map as far as possible and late breakers are giving us the opportunity to press even deeper in the final stretch,” CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement.

On Long Island, Democrat Laura Gillen, a former Hempstead Town supervisor, faces Republican Anthony D’Esposito, a Hempstead Town Council member, in a district that Biden carried by nearly 15 points in 2020.

Democrats have long worried about Long Island, the site of a shellacking in the 2019 local elections. Retirements by Rice and Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi , Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s unpopularity and rising crime rates cemented its status as a problem child. House Majority PAC placed a $1.2 million buy to aid Gillen this week, according to data from AdImpact, a TV ad tracking firm.

The Congressional Leadership Fund’s first 15-second spot warns that Gillen was endorsed by a group “that wants to defund the police and end cash bail.” A second warns Gillen would raise taxes.

In Illinois, Casten’s district had seen little notable outside spending until this week and was widely thought to be safe.

First elected in 2018, Casten beat fellow Democratic Rep. Marie Newman in 2022 in a rare member-on-member primary created by redistricting. Biden carried his district, which spans the southwestern Chicago suburbs, by 11 points. Much of the district is new territory to Casten under the redrawn map.


His opponent, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, has trailed him significantly in fundraising. He raised $1.2 million through mid-October. Casten brought in $5.1 million in the same period. CLF’s ad warns Casten wants to raise taxes and uses footage of him saying, “A little bit of inflation would actually be a good thing.”

In a sign that Democrats are also concerned about the race, House Majority PAC went on air for Casten this week with a $650,000 buy.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is also placing another $1.2 million buy in New York targeting Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney , the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm, whose race has evolved into an expensive battleground campaign. The GOP super PAC is also dropping another $500,000 to target Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in southern California and another $600,000 to aid New York state Legislator Colin Schmitt, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan in a nearby district.

Comments / 15

Paul Dhermy
3d ago

God save this country if it turns red again because it being red and being so conservative from the '80s till 2012 is what screwed this country up.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
275K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy