Porterville Recorder

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang...

