Read full article on original website
Related
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
Porterville Recorder
Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang...
Comments / 0