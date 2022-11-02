Pistons vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Detroit Pistons are spending $62,250,433 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $29,981,020 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This is a lot of minutes for Giannis on a Wednesday in the second week of the season agains the Pistons lol – 8:41 PM

He’s not messing around. pic.twitter.com/bYm42N4rKs – 8:41 PM

MarJon Beauchamp on the floor for the Bucks to start the second quarter and immediately gets a look at a corner 3 from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Missed it though. – 8:41 PM

📊 Q1 📊

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 8 PTS / 1 AST

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2 STL

🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/r4596q2G4l – 8:40 PM

Q1 in the books. pic.twitter.com/zXOQM9sxEo – 8:40 PM

@omarisankofa

End of 1: Bucks 31, Pistons 26. Giannis has 15 points, 7 rebounds and is determined for Milwaukee to not repeat Monday’s performance. Pistons haven’t folded.

Bogdanovic: 8 points

Ivey: 5 points – 8:39 PM

Defense pays off👏 @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/lNT8nxtoTf – 8:39 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

I still have no idea if Jaden Ivey can shoot and I’ve watched every second of his career. He’s better than I thought he would be coming in.

Bucks lead by five after the first quarter.

Bogdanovic: 8 points

Isaiah Stewart: 5 points – 8:39 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points and 7 rebounds for the #Bucks.

They lead the #Pistons 31-26. – 8:38 PM

Man, that is one hell of a way to end a quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spun to the rim and threw it down on Nerlens Noel. He has 15pts/7reb/ast and the Bucks lead, 31-26, after one quarter. – 8:38 PM

End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 31, #Pistons 26.

Bogdanovic: 8 pts

Ivey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs

Bey: 4 pts

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:38 PM

Brook working on both ends. 😤 pic.twitter.com/diyfFs0nB6 – 8:38 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has five offensive rebounds thus far (seven total) and 12 points in the first quarter for the #Bucks – 8:35 PM

The Pistons are playing like they’re tired of being in Milwaukee, and the Bucks are playing like they’re bored of playing the Pistons.

Not a great game to start. – 8:33 PM

Jordan Nwora hits a 3 off a dribble handoff with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Tony Snell Playesque fashion, then picks a Piston on the other end, which lets George Hill run the other way in transition.

Those are role playery things. Nwora continues to get the job done. – 8:32 PM

Jordan Nwora snaps the streak of missed threes at eight. #Bucks are 1-for-9 now from deep and lead 25-18. – 8:32 PM

Detroit isn’t even playing well and are only down four to the Bucks. Progress? – 8:30 PM

With 3:05 left in the first quarter, the Bucks lead, 22-18.

Antetokounmpo with 9p/4r in the first five minutes. Holiday up to 6p/2r in his first stint. – 8:29 PM

Brook blocks never get old. pic.twitter.com/I3UCsW7iZj – 8:28 PM

Wesley Matthews-George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez lineup out there for the #Bucks with just about four minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM

Hamidou Diallo and Nerlens Noel are set to check in at the next whistle. – 8:25 PM

Saddiq Bey at the rim > Michael Jordan at the rim – 8:25 PM

Cunningham missed that one badly. He’s 0-for-4 but has 2 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:24 PM

8-1 run for the Pistons after Bey’s free throws give them a 14-13 lead – 8:23 PM

@eric_nehm

Oh, look at that.

Somebody tried Brook Lopez at the rim and got rejected. – 8:23 PM

Back-to-back 3’s by Bojan cuts the deficit to 13-12, and now Bey will to go to the line to shoot two. Pistons are going to be punished by Milwaukee’s size tonight, but may not matter much if Bojan stays hot. He has eight quick points – 8:23 PM

Bojan Bogdanovic is on an insanely efficient run right now. He has 8 points and hasn’t missed yet (3-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3). – 8:22 PM

The #Bucks have opened this one 0-for-7 from behind the three-point line.

They missed 14 straight in the second half vs. the #Pistons the other night. – 8:22 PM

Giannis gets the putback, and he’s up to 9 points already. pic.twitter.com/UugKRwGY2K – 8:21 PM

Very aggressive start for Giannis. 9 points, 4 rebounds and eight shot attempts in four minutes. Pistons down 13-6 at the 7:54 mark of the 1st – 8:18 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has nine points on eight shots in the first five minutes of this one as the #Bucks lead the #Pistons 13-6. He has six of those points off offensive rebounds. – 8:17 PM

Timeout for the #Pistons, who trail 13-6 with 7:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM

Jevon ➡️ Giannis to get us going!! pic.twitter.com/h1qyZwknUc – 8:16 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been incredibly aggressive in the first three minutes.

He’s 3-for-7 with 7 points, but two of those shot attempts were tip-ins of his own misses. – 8:15 PM

Giannis has 7 points and 3 rebounds in the first three minutes of the game. – 8:14 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo came out looking for his spots – he’s taken six shots in the first couple minutes of this one vs. the #Pistons – 8:14 PM

Bogey with a tough bucket to get Detroit on the board – 8:14 PM

Cade just picked up his first foul of the game and a goaltend gives Giannis a 3-point play. – 8:12 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses his first attempt, but tips in his own rebound and that is the first bucket tonight. – 8:12 PM

“I’ve just really loved his aggression since the Detroit game…It was good to see him really have a breakout [game].” – Rick Carlisle on @Chris Duarte‘s 30-point performance in Brooklyn.

watch the full post-practice interviews from today.⤵️ – 8:11 PM

Bucks-Pistons. pic.twitter.com/XkNVHI38r4 – 8:09 PM

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/zOtfnw7XsG – 8:09 PM

Longtime Bradley Center, Fiserv Forum employees celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by — what else — working #Bucks game. jsonline.com/story/entertai… via @HannahHopeKirby – 7:58 PM

Brook is coming off back-to-back 20+ point games. 🔥

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/pescS7V9LV – 7:51 PM

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:33 PM

Jrue Holiday felt well enough after his warmups to start tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM

✌️ pic.twitter.com/PXulMXfYhU – 7:30 PM

New ESPN story: the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks once again leads ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings, as compiled by me, @Dave McMenamin, @Nick Friedell, @Kendra Andrews, @Andrew Lopez, @JamalCollier, @NotoriousOHM and @espn_macmahon espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:24 PM

Bobby dropped 15 PTS and grabbed a game-high 12 boards on Monday night vs. the Pistons.

🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/FhLOvrOo21 – 7:21 PM

Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/K0B0dieuf7 – 7:20 PM

Jrue’s clutch stepback three helped the Bucks fend off a young Pistons team with a 110-108 win on Monday night.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/CNOi8AzNal – 6:51 PM

Khris Middleton practiced with the Wisconsin Herd yesterday as he recovers from surgery on a ligament on his left wrist during the offseason.

Here is what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/z6178zLSSc – 6:49 PM

It’s puffer szn 🤩 pic.twitter.com/47Z4NKC26J – 6:47 PM

Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren (ankle) is about 75-80%.

They were hoping he might join them for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, but wanted to wait until he’s 100%. Hopefully to return this weekend or early next week. – 6:44 PM

Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) will go through pregame to see how he’s feeling. He’s currently listed as probable to play tonight for the #Bucks – 6:43 PM

Casey on Jaden Ivey’s adjustment to the NBA: “Learning on the fly. One night he has Trae Young. One night he has Jrue Holiday. It’s a learning experience.” – 6:38 PM

BP clocking in.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/lamfA6Tsvm – 6:37 PM

#Pistons head coach Dwane Casey thought Jalen Duren might be available tonight when Detroit got to Milwaukee, but they elected to keep the rookie home to keep recovering from an ankle injury. – 6:36 PM

Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is about 75-80%.

“Hopefully he’s ready for this weekend and next week.” – 6:36 PM

@MikeACurtis2

@JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton’s practice session with the Wisconsin #Herd went well and was an important step in the rehab.

Budenholzer did anticipate Middleton needing another session to ramp up. – 6:21 PM

Run it back.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/v2Zml1kkX9 – 6:13 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against the #Pistons on Monday. Here’s some of his pregame workout routine. pic.twitter.com/v0SDCUccAW – 6:09 PM

The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:

April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee

That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo begins his pregame warmup. The #Bucks play the #Pistons tonight. pic.twitter.com/FAOCg9agJo – 6:01 PM

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/nba… – 5:07 PM

Final game of the homestand.

📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/sLt7vaGPgX – 5:02 PM

Duren remains out tonight in Milwaukee. Bagley and Burks, too. – 4:20 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) __ Detroit #Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his 1-win team had a 6-1 record. apnews.com/article/minnes… – 4:16 PM

The first thing I’m going to do after I win a billion dollars is never tell you.

Round 2 vs. Pistons.

📝 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/htAxK0oyZZ – 4:02 PM

Giannis pulled up with the Zoom Freak 4s 🔥👟

(via @Giannis Antetokounmpo) pic.twitter.com/QbKxD699i4 – 3:06 PM

Will the Bucks bench score more or less than 25 points tonight?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZR5r5eZA3U – 3:01 PM

You’ve got mail. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/lotHgwqS23 – 2:02 PM

📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a 118-100 win over the Cavs.

Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players to record at least 35p/15r/10a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/VuCMWxMhpR – 2:01 PM

We got some 📸 coming your way for this #WallpaperWednesday

Don’t forget we have a NEW online hub for all our past, present, and future #Pistons Wallpapers!

Check it out now: https://t.co/E9vZOXMmX0 pic.twitter.com/8DfTBEdFxR – 1:36 PM

Anthony Edwards: “Every time I can get to the rim, I have no chance to dunk. Everybody is in the paint. I’ve got to figure out how to lay the ball up. I’m all of 6-4, 6-5. I mean, I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t as tall as Giannis.” pic.twitter.com/NMA47wmNmw – 1:19 PM

There was Poole Party in the third quarter against the Pistons on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/30/wat… – 1:00 PM

Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4’s!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IvlfOEW4Jg – 12:58 PM

A game after Brook Lopez had worked through an illness, #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is probable to play tonight vs. the #Pistons with a non-COVID illness. – 12:45 PM

DJ Wilson said he sees a lot of similarities between how the Thunder, Raptors and Bucks develop their players: “Those are three organizations that do things the right way.” – 12:30 PM

Full speed ahead in the win column. 💨

@redbull Wiiings Wednesday pic.twitter.com/naA6gcXmpl – 12:02 PM

It got kind of lost in the Nets drama yesterday, but the Milwaukee Bucks assigning Khris Middleton to the Wisconsin Herd to practice was notable. Should mean that Middleton is ramping up towards a return. That’ll only make the 6-0 Bucks even stronger to have their best wing back. – 10:44 AM

Giannis this season:

— 2nd in PPG

— 2nd in RPG

— 1st in DRTG

— Undefeated

Only player averaging 30/10/5. pic.twitter.com/fl1FqDvZjA – 10:40 AM

Highest PER this season:

1. Luka

2. Ja

3. Giannis

4. SGA (!!!) pic.twitter.com/H9T2V9f9ZV – 10:21 AM

NBA awards early betting trends via @BetMGM.

Most $$$ bet

MVP: Giannis (17% of handle)

ROY: Paolo Banchero (44%)

6th Man: Jordan Poole (33%)

Most Improved: Zion (17%)

DPOY: Gobert (30%)

Coach: Willie Green (29%) – 10:16 AM

Milwaukee #Bucks Grayson Allen picks up shooting tips from viral Internet star jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@BenSteeleMJS⁩ – 10:16 AM

Round ✌️

🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks

⏰ 8PM ET

📺 @BallySportsDET

📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/iQgi9vKsoJ – 10:11 AM

Cade Cunningham is on a heater, and it’s no coincidence that him averaging 27 over his last 4 comes as he ups his midrange intake.

Is he the heir apparent to DeRozan’s throne? The film and stats don’t lie.

My breakdown on the self-aware star (sub for $1):theathletic.com/3750928/2022/1… – 9:02 AM