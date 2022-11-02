Nov. 5—When Emily Carter noticed the little girl playing by herself in the yard, it seemed natural to ask if she would like a playdate with her own children. Over the next two years, Jozlyn Beechner became a part of Carter's family. The St. Joseph woman babysat Jozlyn and allowed her to sleep over frequently because the girl's father worked an overnight shift at a factory. Carter's children came to love Jozlyn for her sweet disposition and her affection for a pink stuffed animal she called Ruff Ruff.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO