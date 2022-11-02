Frederick K. Plumb, son of Dr Darley Plumb and Edith Sullivan Plumb, brother of Lucille Plumb Rogers, died October 30, 2022 in Chatham. Fred was born in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1929 and graduated from Northampton High School, Harvard College (1950) and Harvard Law School (1953). He married Louise “Stacy” Browning of Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1952 and, after Army service, moved to suburban Detroit. He was a partner at Dickinson Wright, a large law firm in Detroit, for many years. His other activities in Michigan included chairing the PTA, supporting Black businessmen, being a church elder, and involvement in the Rotary Club. He and Stacy moved to Orleans in 1980, where he developed a solo law practice. Stacy died in 1986.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO