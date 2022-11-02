ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $37,661,200 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@chicagobulls

Who had the nicest 3 in October?

Check out the drains of the month, presented by @RotoRooter pic.twitter.com/mCaDDFOeFd2:00 PM

@hornets

📍Chicago, Illinois pic.twitter.com/e3caeRLIvk1:45 PM

@KCJHoop

Bulls list Zach LaVine, Coby White and Andre Drummond questionable vs. Hornets. – 1:32 PM

@hornets

🐝 vs 🐂 pic.twitter.com/GEVbu4JPcf1:09 PM

@Bulls_Wire

LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha…1:03 PM

@chicagobulls

The work continues. Bulls vs. Hornets tonight.

@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hBuuwv62nV1:00 PM

@British_Buzz

📈3 Stunning Hornets Stats📉

New video segment I’m testing out for @All_Hornets, trying to find a way to add captions but would appreciate you listening and any feedback. pic.twitter.com/APbu4yZNeo12:53 PM

@ctsbulls

United Center 11:45 AM in 7 hours pre game on @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Bulls- Hornets . Fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cPlVUPu85K12:45 PM

@chicagobulls

Dragić knows how to find his teammates 👀

@RushMedical | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/v0fexYrYJY12:00 PM

@Bulls_Wire

Our best bet and prediction for Wednesday’s Bulls vs. Hornets game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…11:03 AM

@Bulls_Wire

The Bulls look to win on back-to-back night’s against the Hornets on Wednesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…10:51 AM

@hornets

Full speed ahead to our first November GAME DAY! pic.twitter.com/O7tMTCpovC10:24 AM

@Bulls_Wire

LaVine took over in the final 12 minutes to outlast the Nets. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/wat…10:09 AM

@chicagobulls

Another one. Let’s keep it going!

7 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/UPFrj3toCR10:00 AM

@treykerby

Waking up knowing every national NBA show has to start with Da Bulls

then

Realizing it’s actually all about the Nets pic.twitter.com/8qwV8L5JyG9:42 AM

@basketballtalk

Watch Zach LaVine go off for 20 points in fourth against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/wat…9:32 AM

@jkubatko

Zach LaVine last night:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 5 AST

✅ 5-11 3P

LaVine scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, the sixth 20-point fourth quarter of his career.

The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (8), Damian Lillard (8), and Russell Westbrook (7). pic.twitter.com/u9vdOtt0ED9:11 AM

@treykerby

For some reason, every episode of the Daily Ding @AthleticNBAShow that leads with Da Bulls is a classic. pic.twitter.com/YsCV3tPXTI9:05 AM

@chicagobulls

We came, we saw, we conquered in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/AdErt1OTEE9:00 AM

@basketballtalk

Three things to know: Nash out in Brooklyn; loss to Bulls shows problems remain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/thr…8:01 AM

@treykerby

Patrick Williams was really hooping out there 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/pDN0nufDvP8:00 AM

@chicagobulls

Zach in the 4th quarter vs. Brooklyn:

20 points

6-10 shooting

4-5 from three

📰 | @Sam Smith game recap: – 8:00 AM

@chicagobulls

Zach is still cooling off after his 4th quarter eruption in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/KZIoinUMgL7:30 AM

@chicagobulls

Bringing the win back to Chicago.

@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/6MACGAFlqB7:00 AM

@johnhollinger

This morning’s headline: “Bulls overcome worst timeout in NBA history, beat Nets” pic.twitter.com/f8xrsuV8rH6:48 AM

@Bulls_Wire

Billy Donovan said Drummond is still having ‘range of motion issues’. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/bul…4:00 AM

