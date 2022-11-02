ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

kymkemp.com

The DCC Extends Deadline for Cannabis Academic Research Grant Submissions

Press release from the Department of Cannabis Control:. The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is now accepting research proposals for the Cannabis Academic Research Grant and is extending the submission deadline to December 22, 2022. Researchers will now have additional time to prepare and submit their research proposals, with the...
