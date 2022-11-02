Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Instant Reaction | Disappointment
Frank Lampard finally changed his preferred starting lineup as he brought in Dwight McNeil in place of Anthony Gordon in an otherwise unchanged XI for Everton’s last home game before the World Cup break, with Leicester City the visitors in the early evening kickoff. McNeil lined up on the...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
Match Recap: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth - Super Summerville Does It Again!
If you thought you needed to sit down and catch your breath after the Liverpool game, Leeds decided to kick the drama up a notch against Bournemouth on Saturday. Now on their first two-game winning streak of this Premier League campaign, Leeds seems to have found inspiration if nothing else, and have played like a team that truly never gives up and fights until the end for two incredible matches in a row.
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Tottenham Spurs vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate. This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs...
SB Nation
View from the enemy: Arsenal bearing the fruit of long-term planning
Chelsea take on Arsenal at high noon on Sunday, with the Blues down in sixth and Arsenal flying high at the top of the league. But this is always a big rivalry match, so we sat down with Nathan Reynolds of The Short Fuse to chat about Arsenal’s season so far, the job Arteta’s doing, and what we might expect on Sunday. Be sure to check out reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about Chelsea’s (still new) head coach, our lack of goals, and whether anyone actually cares about Aubameyang.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach
Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET. ...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Fulham
Manchester City are back in Premier League action, hosting Fulham at the City of Manchester Stadium today. Pep Guardiola pulled the right switches last time out with the selections of Julian Alvarez and young Rico Lewis. Here’s my guess at what the boss has in store this time around. And yes, Ederson gets the start in goal.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Livingston, St Johnstone
Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times) Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Fulham
Fulham Football Club are at the Etihad to face off against Manchester City in the second-to-last Premier League match before the break. The Cottagers are making a serious run at European football this fall, and our City contributors have their ideas about how the day will unfold. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem)...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool. for his work at the football club and support for local charities. He is the second foreign national to have been bestowed this honour after Nelson Mandela in 1994. Upon receiving the honour, Klopp...
SB Nation
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga nominated for Premier League Player of the Month, and Save of the Month
It’s been an October to remember for one Kepa Arrizabalaga — despite it ending in a half-time substitution due to a foot injury last weekend (not to mention the complete meltdown for the team in that game). But Kepa had stood on his head up to that point,...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
SB Nation
Thursday November 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria delighted to make his Chelsea debut at long last, plays down injury concern
Denis Zakaria had to wait over two months to make his Chelsea debut, after joining the club on loan from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window. We had begun to wonder if we would ever see the midfielder in Chelsea Blue, and he himself was probably starting to wonder similar things.
Comments / 0