France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
China and Australia must not turn Solomon Islands into a gun state again
There are many things we need more than high-powered weapons – and we remember what happened last time police lost control of their guns
Most Britons think country has lost control of its border since Brexit: poll
Only 7% of Opinium respondents believe government is in control of situation in the English Channel
All sizzle, no steak: how Singapore became the centre of the plant-based meat industry
The first country to approve the commercial sale of cultivated meat has engaged its tech industry to become a global hotspot for alternative protein projects
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
