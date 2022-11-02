Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
wortfm.org
Big Money Flows from Enbridge to Tim Michels
Join 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castaneda as he gets the backstory on Tim Michels’ rise to GOP Gubernatorial candidate, his long-time business ties with Enbridge and his plans for the Wisconsin DNR should he be elected. Guest Marc Rosenthal is is the co-chair of the People’s Green...
wtaq.com
Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
wtaq.com
Airports Going Green Conference to Include Director of Green Bay Airport
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The director of Green Bay’s airport is invited to speak at the national Airports Going Green conference, after being the first airport in the world to be certified for responsible water management and stewardship. Marty Piette will be a panelist at the conference, which runs November 14-16 in Chicago. The panel will discuss water conservation strategies which provided social, environmental, and economic benefits to their communities.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
wpr.org
Study finds Wisconsin could see billions in economic growth and save lives with a clean energy economy
Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy development faces numerous...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin
Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
wtaq.com
Police and Fire Commission Names Two Finalists for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission have named two finalists for the position of Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Finalists are:. Robert Goplin, who currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. He is a 25 year veteran of the department.
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
wtaq.com
Our Job Site Ahead…Your Job – Slow to 55 Max; New Campaign Slogan in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) – A campaign through the Brown County Highway Department is cracking down on speeding; and reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones. In 2022, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, said...
wxpr.org
DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin
Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th. The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par. They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this...
wtaq.com
Lawsuit Brings Change In Green Bay Election Observer Access
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of a lawsuit, the city of Green Bay has given election observers access to watch more of the process of early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
wtaq.com
Brown County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County is showing it’s support for veterans through Operation Green Light; and hopes veterans will take advantage of services offered by the county. The Resch Expo will be illuminated green November 7-13, overlapping with veterans day. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo).
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Comments / 4