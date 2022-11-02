ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK Alumni Career Services hosting Career Management Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Career Services, in partnership with UK HealthCare, will host its second annual virtual Career Management Week Nov. 14-18, 2022. Sessions are designed for UK alumni and friends looking to network, proactively manage their careers and seek professional development opportunities. The series will also focus on career pivots and encore careers.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Applications open for UK Cannabis Center’s 1st faculty pilot grants

The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is accepting applications for its first faculty pilot grants. The UK Cannabis Center conducts high-quality research on the health effects of cannabis, including its risks and benefits when used to treat certain medical conditions. It was established by Kentucky House Bill 604 and appropriated $2 million through June 2024.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Lewis Honors students to host on-campus planting days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2022) — Students in a University of Kentucky Lewis Honors College class, led by lecturer Kenton Sena, will host planting days on campus 3-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, for the campus community. The project serves as the students’ service and research...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK, UofL rivalry continues with 3rd decade of Gift of Life Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are keeping their rivalry and competitive spirit alive while inspiring thousands of people to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry with the 21st year of the Gift of Life College Challenge. “UK and U...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK College of Social Work KIN-VIP Spotlight: Angel M.

Angel M. stepped into a kinship caregiving role under extremely difficult circumstances. Her son was dependent on drugs and unable to take care of his children. “He did these parenting classes and he regained custody. Then he relapsed again,” Angel said. Angel’s husband filed for an emergency protective...
LEXINGTON, KY

