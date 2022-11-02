Read full article on original website
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Why Does Portland Have a Joan of Arc Statue?
Dr. Know is on vacation this week. As he whiles away his court-mandated holiday picking up trash along sunny Highway 26, please enjoy this column from the archive. Tell me, O wise one: What does a flambéed French saint have to do with the Rose City? I ask because recently, in Laurelhurst, I came upon the improbable statue of one Joan of Arc. —Koan of Arc.
Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Penn Jillette!
Penn Jillette is a cultural phenomenon. He’s half of a world-famous magic duo, with the longest-running headlining show in Las Vegas, he co-hosts a popular TV series, has an award-winning podcast, and he’s written several best-selling books, including his latest novel, “Random”, which is what brought him to Portland. The one and only Penn Jillete joined us live in the AM Northwest studio!
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Mega waves to slam Northern Oregon, Southern Washington coasts
Monstrous 20 to 25-foot waves are forecast to wallop coastlines in Northern Oregon and Southern Washington Friday afternoon.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Hurricane-force winds over 100 mph recorded on Mt. Hood
Wind speeds close to 115 mph were recorded along high-elevation areas of Mt. Hood Friday, as a wind advisory remains in effect for the greater Portland-Vancouver area.
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships
Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis. The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in...
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
Mazama tops The Dalles in volleyball quarterfinals
The No. 3-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-3) lost 3-2 to the No. 7 ranked Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings (16-7) in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A Volleyball state tournament Nov. 4 at Springfield High School. Mazama won the close five set match 25-16,...
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
