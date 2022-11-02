ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Why Does Portland Have a Joan of Arc Statue?

Dr. Know is on vacation this week. As he whiles away his court-mandated holiday picking up trash along sunny Highway 26, please enjoy this column from the archive. Tell me, O wise one: What does a flambéed French saint have to do with the Rose City? I ask because recently, in Laurelhurst, I came upon the improbable statue of one Joan of Arc. —Koan of Arc.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Penn Jillette!

Penn Jillette is a cultural phenomenon. He’s half of a world-famous magic duo, with the longest-running headlining show in Las Vegas, he co-hosts a popular TV series, has an award-winning podcast, and he’s written several best-selling books, including his latest novel, “Random”, which is what brought him to Portland. The one and only Penn Jillete joined us live in the AM Northwest studio!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years

Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships

Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis. The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in...
HOOD RIVER, OR
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Mazama tops The Dalles in volleyball quarterfinals

The No. 3-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-3) lost 3-2 to the No. 7 ranked Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings (16-7) in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A Volleyball state tournament Nov. 4 at Springfield High School. Mazama won the close five set match 25-16,...
THE DALLES, OR
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE

