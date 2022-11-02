Read full article on original website
FIRST LOCAL HEALTHY JUICE BAR & KITCHEN IN THE UAE, FEELS OPENS SECOND OUTLET IN ABU DHABI
Home-grown clean F&B concept – Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen opened a new outlet in Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi this October and brings its passion for nutritious freshly pressed juices, smoothies and nourishing clean food. After the success of the first outlet, which opened in 2020, the brand has now expanded with a second outlet in Abu Dhabi and has further growth plans across the region in 2023. The new outlet is designed to capture the essence of the new brand direction, which is environmentally friendly ethics in a relaxed atmosphere while offering a nutritious menu prepared with premium ingredients.
AMMOS RETURNS TO RIXOS PREMIUM DUBAI, BRINGING THE AUTHENTIC TASTE OF GREECE TO THE CITY
Authentic Greek restaurant AMMOS, a part of Sunset Hospitality Group – a longstanding and strategic partner of Rixos Hotels, has recently reopened its doors at Rixos Premium Dubai, offering flavour seekers a taste of the Mediterranean. In its new incarnation, guests will be transported to Greece as they enjoy authentic dishes amid an elegant atmosphere inspired by sleek interiors and engaging textures. The light-filled space combines traditional décor and natural pared-back furnishings – think bleached wood, rattan-style chairs, bar stools, and one-off accent features and ceramics that add a modern touch. The result is a stylish haven, evocative of the chicest of Grecian hotspots.
MEET THE GULFHOST EXHIBITORS FEATURING UNOX
GulfHost, MENA’s largest and most influential exhibition for hospitality buyers, will take place from the 8th to the 10th of November 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. In addition to having a wide range of advanced hospitality equipment and food service products, this year’s GulfHost will also allow visitors to engage with industry leaders. The event will feature a Foodservice Excellence Summit and a Top Table of award-winning culinary talents from across the region. We have put together a list of some of the must-visit exhibitors that will be on display at GulfHost 2022.
RADISSON HOTELS TO LAUNCH FOOTBALL FAN ZONES ACROSS THE UAE THIS NOVEMBER WITH A CHANCE FOR ONE LUCKY CUSTOMER TO WIN A TRIP TO SANTORINI
With 10 match zone venues planned, Radisson Hotels will be welcoming local residents, tourists and guests planning onward travel to Qatar to enjoy entertainment, drinks deals and more at their dedicated venues. Competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers will also be available on the Taste my UAE app across all participating venues. App users will have the opportunity to check in at each of the participating venues during match days. Those who watch a minimum of 8 matches across the tournament will qualify for double points, watching 15 matches will get you a complimentary brunch voucher in your app wallet to be used at select venues. But for the football fanatics who manage to check in on the app and watch every match day across any of the participating venues, there will be a prize draw with a chance to win a trip to Santorino. Flights will be covered and the lucky winner will be staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, located on the island.
MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS
Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
BEN’S COOKIES NOW BAKING IN SHARJAH
World-famous Ben’s Cookies has now opened in Al Jada Mall, Sharjah. With the feel of a local bakery and the advantages of an international brand, they pride themselves on the quality of their cookies and their refined brand character. Baking since 1983 in Oxford’s Covered Market, England and although...
AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Americana Restaurants International Plc (“Americana Restaurants”, the “Group” or the “Company”), the. largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”)1. and Kazakhstan by number of restaurants, today announces its intention to proceed with an...
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL UNVEILS NEW POOLSIDE LOUNGE: THE LILLET SUNDOWN BAR
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has announced the launch of Lillet, an exclusive new poolside dining and sunset destination. Nestled upon the soft shores of The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal and surrounded by its luscious gardens, Lillet is the perfect spot to watch the sunset, unwind with soft DJ beats and indulge in decadent cuisine and mixed drinks whilst overlooking the hotel’s infinity pool.
AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS HOSTS RIVIERA RÊVE III AND PARK AVENUE III UNIT RELEASE EVENT
Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is hosting an event dedicated to Riviera Rêve III, within the fourth and most prestigious phase of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community, and Park Avenue III, the third of its serene, outstandingly well-connected mid-rise Park Avenue project in MBR City. The event, held at the developer’s Sales Gallery on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, on the 4th of November from 10:00am to 7:00pm, grants visitors the unique opportunity to snap up the new units that will be released throughout the day.
BLACK FLAMINGO BRINGS DREAMY MIAMI VIBES TO DUBAI
7 Management, the wizards of hospitality have created yet another stellar, homegrown concept is now open. Perfectly poised in The Palm’s Radisson Beach Resort, Black Flamingo is a stunning celebration of Miami – Caribbean culture, food, and music!. Black Flamingo will celebrate the Latino Hispanic & Caribbean Creole...
GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY
MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
PRIVATE LABEL ME AND THE SPECIALITY FOOD FESTIVAL SET TO REDEFINE THE FUTURE OF THE FOOD INDUSTRY
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is preparing to host the MENA region’s only event for private label and contract manufacturing, Private Label & Licensing Middle East. Taking place from 8-10 November 2022, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the partners they need to in order to develop their own FMCG food and non-food products, find the right branding and packaging solutions, and discuss more effective supply chain strategies for their brand with private label and contract manufacturers.
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR DUBAI TO REOPEN AFTER EXCITING SUMMER REFRESH
Multi award-winning LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday, November 15th, to unveil the new and improved space after its summer refresh. The highly anticipated revamp promises exquisite harmony on the palate, and outrageous harmony in the room with exciting new features and riveting enhancements.
SECRET PARTIES DEBUTS NEW SECRET SESSIONS DRUNCH AT PAROS, TAJ JLT
Secret Parties, Dubai’s most illustrious events company, are bringing their signature party vibes to award-winning rooftop venue, Paros, on the 46th floor of TAJ Jumeirah Lake Towers. Secret Sessions launches on Saturday 5th November at Paros and will offer drunch goers a sunset affair, with an evening drunch and buzzing after-party, to carry the party on after a lively afternoon. Secret Parties are set to bring an evening drunch and a buzzing after-party to the sky-high spot. Every Saturday, guests can choose a three-hour slot between 5pm and 11pm to enjoy unlimited craft mixed beverages, and prime entertainment that is sure to make it to the Instagram grid.
THE WB™ ABU DHABI, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON LAUNCHES BRUNCH AT THE DIRECTOR’S CLUB
The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, the world’s first Warner Bros.-themed hotel, is welcoming the new season by launching an incredible brunch at their signature restaurant, The Director’s Club. Every Saturday, gastronomes will be treated to premium cuts and the finest beverages, while enjoying live entertainment.
MOUSTAFA SAKR PROMOTED TO AREA GENERAL MANAGER OF MARRIOTT’S LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS, ABU DHABI
Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.
