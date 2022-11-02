With 10 match zone venues planned, Radisson Hotels will be welcoming local residents, tourists and guests planning onward travel to Qatar to enjoy entertainment, drinks deals and more at their dedicated venues. Competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers will also be available on the Taste my UAE app across all participating venues. App users will have the opportunity to check in at each of the participating venues during match days. Those who watch a minimum of 8 matches across the tournament will qualify for double points, watching 15 matches will get you a complimentary brunch voucher in your app wallet to be used at select venues. But for the football fanatics who manage to check in on the app and watch every match day across any of the participating venues, there will be a prize draw with a chance to win a trip to Santorino. Flights will be covered and the lucky winner will be staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, located on the island.

1 DAY AGO