Kings vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $67,406,627 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $50,730,571 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@James_HamNBA

Mike Brown wins the challenge. Foul on Dedmon. Sabonis to the line shooting two. – 8:32 PM

@James_HamNBA

Mike Brown is challenging the offensive foul call on Sabonis. – 8:31 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray takes a charge. Ring the bell.

* Third foul on Bam Adebayo – 8:30 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Pretty pass from Keegan Murray to Domantas Sabonis for the And-1. – 8:28 PM

@James_HamNBA

Tremendous pass from Keegan Murray to Domas for the And-1. – 8:27 PM

@Tsaltas46

Dewayne Dedmon gives great minutes on Heat’s game. On both ends. His experience and his effectiveness are so important. Heat took the lead. #HEATCulture – 8:25 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Dewayne Dedmon is 2 of 3 from 3-point range with eight points and five rebounds vs. the Kings. – 8:24 PM

@James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes came into tonight’s game 2-for-18 from 3 on the season. He’s 2-for-3 from deep in this game. – 8:24 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon with eight points and five rebounds off the bench tonight, including 2 of 3 on threes. He’s looked fresher since missing those two games. – 8:24 PM

@BradyHawk305

Something to note:

Heat going 8 deep as of now – 8:20 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Without Jimmy Butler, the Heat has shortened the rotation to eight players so far tonight. – 8:20 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Did Bam see this go in, yes or no pic.twitter.com/6mtv6ZOfpi – 8:19 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

The most points Kyle Lowry has scored in a game since joining the Heat is 26 points. He has 17 points midway through the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Kings are shooting 54.5 percent from the field against the Heat. – 8:18 PM

@wcgoldberg

Couple of things early on:

1. Heat much more reluctant to switch Bam off of Sabonis, which is a good move. But the Kings are beginning to figure that out and find creases.

2. Even when Jimmy Butler returns, this version of Kyle Lowry is awesome for Miami. – 8:18 PM

@SacramentoKings

Delly-Delly 👌

@Matthew Dellavedova | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/iA765SW4sA – 8:16 PM

@James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter with his second triple. He’s the first Kings player in double figures with 10. – 8:16 PM

@SacramentoKings

this count as an assist? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hak3KzSsFs – 8:14 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Lowry already has tied his season high of 17 points. – 8:13 PM

@James_HamNBA

The Kyle Lowry game. – 8:12 PM

@BradyHawk305

17 points for Kyle Lowry

A quarter and 4 minutes into the game – 8:12 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

Dellavedova has been a near-perfect “break glass in case of emergency” 3rd point guard so far for the Kings. – 8:09 PM

@SacramentoKings

Malik keeping it spicy 🕺🌶

@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/BSWOHycRnM – 8:09 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Delly takes a charge. Ring the bell. – 8:08 PM

@James_HamNBA

Delly draws the charge against Bam. Savvy veteran move. – 8:08 PM

@BradyHawk305

Only issue with staying in this 2-3 zone is if Monk continues to burst to the middle of the floor like that

Can break it up quick – 8:08 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Back and forth in the first. Kyle with 12 early points. pic.twitter.com/kDC4KPiQjL – 8:07 PM

@James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes is on a bike in the tunnel. He did not go to the locker room. He does the same thing in Sacramento when he goes out of a game. – 8:04 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 33, Kings 32. Kyle Lowry with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Most first-quarter points Lowry has scored since joining the Heat. – 8:04 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Heat 33, Kings 32 after one. Lowry with 12 for Heat, his highest-scoring first quarter as a member of the Heat. – 8:04 PM

@BradyHawk305

How do you compete with this shooting lineup?

Robinson and Dedmon elite snipers – 8:01 PM

@IraHeatBeat

And another Dedmon 3. – 8:00 PM

@James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray with the cut and jam. Nice look from Delly. – 8:00 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Heat again using some zone early on tonight. – 7:58 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings forward Harrison Barnes went back to the locker room after checking out at the 4:35 mark. Not sure what the issue is. – 7:58 PM

@James_HamNBA

Sabonis is up to 6 points, 5 rebounds and an assist in eight and half minutes.

Most important start: zero fouls – 7:57 PM

@SacramentoKings

Ron THREEsley 🔥🔥🔥

@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DB068xzbIf – 7:57 PM

@SacramentoKings

Breakaway jam from the rook 💥

@Keegan Murray | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/g3ycOjmrRY – 7:55 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Kyle came out ready to score pic.twitter.com/KCduGX6mct – 7:55 PM

@BradyHawk305

Herro hits the passing lane perfectly

Easy bucket

He needed that with some of his miscues early – 7:55 PM

@BradyHawk305

Vincent, Robinson, Dedmon all enter

Lot on Herro in this lineup – 7:53 PM

@James_HamNBA

An early Matthew Dellavedova sighting. – 7:53 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Lowry active on a night he has to be, with Butler out. Robinson, Vincent, Dedmon about to enter. – 7:53 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

With Jimmy Butler out, Kyle Lowry turning up the aggressiveness. Lowry with 10 of the Heat’s first 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. – 7:53 PM

@BradyHawk305

Yeah Kyle Lowry looks energetic tonight

Not just the aggression and buckets

He’s engaged – 7:52 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo’s rolls to the basket have been something these last two games. – 7:51 PM

@BradyHawk305

Lowry and-1 off a similar curl that I called out earlier

That middle of the floor is open

That’s the reason – 7:51 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

G-Man and Kings basketball keeping me company on an hour drive. pic.twitter.com/BrrGzlQbKD – 7:51 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

Excellent start for Sacramento despite De’Aaron Fox’s absence. Love the Kings taking initiative from the opening tip. – 7:48 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Kings already with six fast-break points and 10 paint points in the first five minutes. – 7:48 PM

@James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes drops in his first triple of the night. The Kings need his offense tonight with Fox out. – 7:47 PM

@James_HamNBA

Huerter from Palm Beach. – 7:45 PM

@BradyHawk305

Herro off the curl

Up and under at the rim – 7:44 PM

@James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell finishes in traffic to get the Kings on the board, followed by a Keegan Murray breakaway. 4-3 Kings. – 7:43 PM

@James_HamNBA

Kings give up an early offensive board that leads to an open 3-ball. – 7:43 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Keep the momentum.

@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/kKo9hjLPsS – 7:40 PM

@SacramentoKings

Today’s starters ⤵️

👑 @Davion Mitchell

👑 @Kevin Huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Keegan Murray

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/4yc27ZSVzK – 7:37 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Heat:

G Davion Mitchell

G Kevin Huerter

F Harrison Barnes

F Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis – 7:27 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Tonight’s starting lineup looks a little different 👀 check out who’s in/out on both sides, how to watch/listen to the game and other news & notes surrounding the matchup gohe.at/3TTI0qR – 7:21 PM

@JeffEisenband

Heat Clyde is here to stop Ice Trae pic.twitter.com/lPunEuGJ9C – 7:16 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler, who is out tonight vs. Kings because of left hip tightness.

Strus starting alongside Lowry, Herro, Martin and Adebayo. – 7:04 PM

@DeuceMason

The Kings are 5-29 all-time in Miami, according to @ggerould. – 7:02 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Max Strus gets the start in place of Butler. Adebayo, Martin, Lowry, Herro the other starters. Heat’s inactives are Butler, Cain, Oladipo and Yurtseven, – 7:01 PM

@MiamiHEAT

a switch up to the starters 🔀 pic.twitter.com/0cdslpVvHO – 7:00 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Duncan and Coach Carter pregame is great entertainment tbh pic.twitter.com/6T9jKRV2Rm – 6:47 PM

@BradyHawk305

Looking back over some stuff from last night, this shot fake and lead pass by Kyle Lowry >>> pic.twitter.com/4XGqn1ohfU – 6:40 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says no blurry vision from last night’s injury. Said he came to arena early today for a shooting session to make sure he was OK. – 6:25 PM

@TheJaxShow

Let your cup runneth over! Tune in to the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience tonight. Our coverage beings with Tommy Tighe & @AlexMSolana at 7p EDT. @AmyAudibert joins me for the call just after 730p.

📻@560WQAM

📱@Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps

🎨@SStrom_

#MaxStrus #StrusJuice pic.twitter.com/k3QcL1GOG2 – 6:21 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Kings because of hip issue. But the Heat will have Tyler Herro available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night – 6:15 PM

@SacramentoKings

🗣 It’s game day | #RoarWithUs

Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/xuMBYWV8oj – 6:09 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

Who needs to step up and carry the scoring load tonight for the Kings with Fox out?

The correct answer is everyone, but if Malik Monk can catch fire with the 2nd unit, that would be a huge boost for Sacramento. – 6:09 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings-Heat gameday live: Jimmy Butler ruled out; De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:08 PM

@ByTimReynolds

Kevin Huerter “is a phenomenal basketball player who doesn’t get enough credit,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

Agreed.

(I remain skeptical on the headband.) – 6:08 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game; Jimmy Butler out due to hip issue. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:05 PM

@BradyHawk305

I can’t express enough how many Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick and rolls will be seen tonight

3 shooters surrounding – 6:04 PM

@James_HamNBA

#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 6:03 PM

@BradyHawk305

So could Nikola Jovic be the 9th man tonight? – 6:02 PM

@TheWarriorsWire

After the Warriors dropped another loss on the road on Tuesday against the Heat, NBA Twitter fired away with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM

@TheSteinLine

No Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) tonight in Sacramento, Heat say.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Heat announce that Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM

@JandersonSacBee

The Miami Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to left hip tightness. – 5:59 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM

@MiamiHEAT

#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:58 PM

@MiamiHEAT

step by step, stride for stride pic.twitter.com/NefPUBknz5 – 5:56 PM

@James_HamNBA

From the Heat:

#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings.

Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. – 5:53 PM

@MiamiHEAT

#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings.

Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. – 5:51 PM

@IraHeatBeat

From earlier — How a Heat “leap of faith” from Erik Spoelstra silenced Stephen Curry, Warriors at moment of truth. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:41 PM

@IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM

@IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM

@James_HamNBA

Ten takeaways from Kings’ first six games of the 2022-23 season

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ten-takeaway… – 5:39 PM

@SacramentoKings

UFO? Shooting star? Purple Bat Signal?

Nope, just a W for the Kings! 👑 🏀

Learn more about our new KINGS VICTORY BEAM came to light 📝➡️ https://t.co/i1uoaEtniE pic.twitter.com/pLVNfj1aEK – 5:23 PM

@CBSSportsNBA

Steve Kerr ‘shocked’ Jordan Poole was called for carrying three times vs. Heat: ‘The whole league does that’

cbssports.com/nba/news/steve… – 4:49 PM

@SacramentoKings

“My momma sacrificed everything to take care of me… and my brother quit his basketball and football career to make sure I was good.”

Malik Monk’s devotion to his family was key to his journey to the NBA.

READ MORE 👑📝 https://t.co/b6QAAgbyrs pic.twitter.com/UFvhvPsxWd – 4:00 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Update: Kings forward Trey Lyles cleared to play vs. Miami Heat.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:34 PM

@SacramentoKings

The Kentucky Connection is strong 💪

Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month pic.twitter.com/8YgldfXWx8 – 3:30 PM

@APOOCH

Historic trade deadline for the NFL, and a HUGE day for the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s why they’re my biggest winners at the deadline ⤵️

boardroom.tv/miami-dolphins… via @boardroom – 3:04 PM

@James_HamNBA

Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) have both been ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Heat game. Tyler Herro, who left the Warriors game early with an eye issue, is not listed on the Heat’s injury report. – 3:03 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t keep him from missing a game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Even after suffering a left-eye contusion Tuesday night against Warriors, Herro not on Heat injury report for Wednesday night against the visiting Kings. – 2:59 PM

@SacramentoKings

Kev was on one in October 🔥🏀

@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4TF9ZgANZo – 2:39 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Leaders gonna lead. 10 years of NBA knowledge being passed along. #HEATCulture⁣

⁣

@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/WjpWclWP8e – 1:54 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Updated with the latest on Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is not listed on the team’s injury report this morning.

Kings-Heat gameday live: De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye; plans for starting lineup

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:44 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

A look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro on track to play tonight vs. Kings and other stuff – 1:40 PM

@BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro not on the injury report tonight vs Kings – 1:34 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro not on Heat injury report for tonight against Sacramento. Yurtseven, Oladipo, Cain all listed as out. – 1:32 PM

@Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro NOT on the Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Kings at FTX Arena after leaving yesterday’s win over the Warriors with an eye injury.

Heat will remain without Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo tonight. – 1:31 PM

@BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

The Miami Heat’s 2-3 zone

A look into the variations we’re seeing, plus the two things that transcend X’s and O’s that make it run

Communication and rotations

Miami had both last night:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/gvDPLcf520 – 1:10 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings-Heat gameday live: De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye; plans for starting lineup sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:54 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Research reveals price of parking, tickets, beer at every NBA arena. How do Kings compare? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:50 PM

@warriors

30 tallied his 10th career triple-double last night in Miami ⚡️

@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/nOWiuhXGkf – 12:48 PM

@anthonyVslater

From Kings shootaround in Miami: De’Aaron Fox going through a light shooting routine with bandage on inside of right knee. Out tonight vs Heat. Kings said it’s a bone bruise, no structural damage. There doesn’t appear to be long-term concern. pic.twitter.com/nj2Q3fgNEC – 12:46 PM

@James_HamNBA

The Kings’ injury report looks the same this morning. De’Aaron Fox is out with a right knee bone bruise. Trey Lyle is questionable with right foot soreness. The Heat have yet to send in their injury report after playing last night. – 12:41 PM

@MiamiHEAT

Let’s keep it rolling.

How we feel, #HEATTwitter? pic.twitter.com/JL1Dk4mJXm – 12:06 PM

@IraHeatBeat

How a Heat ‘leap of faith’ from Spoelstra silenced Stephen Curry, Warriors at moment of truth sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM

@BradyHawk305

What makes these plays similar?

No it’s not just Jimmy Butler doing Jimmy Butler things

It’s the inverted PnR stuff late

Guard screening will lead to a show and recover

A show and recover will allow Jimmy to operate inside the arc

Jimmy inside the arc is just money pic.twitter.com/KJ1DAsxrs2 – 11:55 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Jimmy 🤬 Butler! His most important points came on a move he does every day.⁣

⁣

The Brief // @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/ch4g6aDfAJ – 11:34 AM

@IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:58 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Miami still running on Duncan 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Z6RkfkMHBL – 10:55 AM

@BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

The Heat’s 4th quarter execution of the very familiar Duncan Robinson-Bam Adebayo DHO

After reading Golden State’s approach early in the quarter, they made it their staple to build off of

A film look into just that:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/cj9Oyj6XjJ – 10:45 AM

@Anthony_Chiang

NEW: A look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the story behind the Heat’s crucial late-game challenge and latest on Tyler Herro – 10:43 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Here’s the “Bam Slams” video we promised 💥 pic.twitter.com/cDMHzISoay – 10:41 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Max did everything he needed to do last night. pic.twitter.com/DxAmoJ4sD2 – 10:31 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Movin’ on up 📈 pic.twitter.com/b75tuXmvhb – 10:03 AM

@BradyHawk305

Why did I say the Heat’s bench produced better half-court movement last night?

Just watch this play

Fake DHO to Vincent

Then a fake DHO to Robinson

Then an actual DHO to Strus for the foul

THIS is the stuff needed in this offense pic.twitter.com/IljEkZNDoN – 9:59 AM

@wcgoldberg

After last night’s win over the Warriors, Kyle Lowry explained the Heat’s adjustments and what they were trying to accomplish.Pretty much wrote everyone’s recap for them.

Here’s video of his interview with in-game examples. pic.twitter.com/JuvOdo8mlW – 9:52 AM

@IraHeatBeat

How a Heat “leap of faith” from Erik Spoelstra silenced Stephen Curry, Warriors at a moment of truth. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “I was waiting to see from the bench, but couldn’t really tell.So just kind of went on a leap of faith.” w/video. – 9:43 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 116-109 victory over the Warriors: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Jimmy Butler steps up at finish.

2. Tyler Herro goes out with bruised eye.

3. The threes finally flow.

4. Dedmon, Robinson step up.

5. Steph Curry with a triple-double in loss – 9:24 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Absence of Victor Oladipo increasing becoming concerning, as Herro exits but Heat survive sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:20 AM

@Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways from an important early-season Heat win against the defending NBA champions miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The familiar formula the Heat used, a Tyler Herro injury update, positive Dewayne Dedmon minutes, and more with another game on deck tonight vs. Kings at FTX Arena – 9:14 AM

@MiamiHEAT

This is the way we hoop in the kennel. #HEATCulture

AT&T Replays // @ATT pic.twitter.com/22by5DLZHz – 9:00 AM

@wcgoldberg

New Locked On Heat on last night’s win over the Warriors

– How many 3s the Heat want to take

– Bam gets “15 quality shots”

– Duncan and Max

– Tyler Herro injury update

Listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…

Watch: youtu.be/PZ41K3Lc2vQ – 8:39 AM

@TheWarriorsWire

After the Warriors dropped another loss on the road on Tuesday against the Heat, NBA Twitter fired away with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:06 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:02 AM