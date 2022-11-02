Orbita also on main-stage panel discussing transformation of the ‘digital front door’ through next-generation technologies that better serve the consumer. Orbita, a leading provider of intelligent virtual assistants and workflow automation for healthcare, will join Sandhya Pruthi, MD, Medical Director for Health Education & Content Services at Mayo Clinic, for a presentation Monday, at the annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Miami. The presentation, also featuring Orbita’s COO Nate Treloar, will highlight Mayo’s efforts to provide a digital front door experience that delivers a personalized and frustration-free path for patients and consumers to access information and health resources.

