ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aithority.com

Mayo Clinic, Orbita to Speak on Successful Utilization of Intelligent Virtual Assistants at HCIC

Orbita also on main-stage panel discussing transformation of the ‘digital front door’ through next-generation technologies that better serve the consumer. Orbita, a leading provider of intelligent virtual assistants and workflow automation for healthcare, will join Sandhya Pruthi, MD, Medical Director for Health Education & Content Services at Mayo Clinic, for a presentation Monday, at the annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Miami. The presentation, also featuring Orbita’s COO Nate Treloar, will highlight Mayo’s efforts to provide a digital front door experience that delivers a personalized and frustration-free path for patients and consumers to access information and health resources.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy