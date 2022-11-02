ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Novo Nordisk NVO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 01:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novo Nordisk beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $529.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novo Nordisk's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.82 0.80 0.71 0.78

EPS Actual 0.84 0.94 0.73 0.84

Revenue Estimate 5.81B 5.59B 5.67B 5.35B

Revenue Actual 5.91B 6.34B 5.90B 5.64B

To track all earnings releases for Novo Nordisk visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

