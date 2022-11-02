Raptors vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $36,967,541 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $19,356,797 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@Matthew_Tynan

Spurs take the lead after falling down by 11 in the first quarter. – 8:40 PM

@JLew1050

Otto Porter Jr. will start the 2nd quarter and make his Raptors debut. – 8:39 PM

@JLew1050

It’s the Raptors-Spurs shootout we all saw coming. Raptors shot 54% in the 1st quarter, including 4-for-9 from 3. Despite the hot start, their lead is down to 1. Pop has his young team playing hard. San Antonio already has 18 (!!) bench points. – 8:38 PM

@Raptors

ICYMI: @ScottBarnes561 dunks from the 1st Quarter 💥 pic.twitter.com/GZKBVe2XDP – 8:38 PM

@michaelgrange

Nine first quarter assists for Raps; five by Siakam. They lead San Antonio 32-31 in 1Q. – 8:37 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Raptors +1

Spurs’ bench comes in and outscored Raptors reserves 18-3 pic.twitter.com/DCSVsnEyzb – 8:37 PM

@spurs

END 1 | SAS 31, TOR 32

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/q7wYZHe7eG – 8:37 PM

@SmithRaps

Lotta points to keep everyone alert, Raptors up 32-31 after 1

Defence be damned! – 8:36 PM

@WolstatSun

Raptors close first quarter with possibly tallest lineup in franchise history: Siakam, Achiuwa, Boucher, Birch, Banton. The 6-7 point guard being the “little guy.” – 8:36 PM

@JMcDonald_SAEN

These dudes just keep playing. Spurs down only 32-31 after 1Q, following a pretty atrocious start. – 8:36 PM

@JLew1050

The small forward with this unit is… Chris Boucher? Precious Achiuwa? – 8:35 PM

@JLew1050

Gigantic Raptors unit to close the 1st Q: Banton, Siakam, Boucher, Achiuwa, Birch. Also a rare 4-reserve, 1-starter lineup. – 8:32 PM

@spurs

Mr. McBuckets for threeeeee 👌 pic.twitter.com/1SJ7OgfOMj – 8:29 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Malaki Branham minutes it is then – 8:28 PM

@spurs

Okay, Zach 👀

@Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/zGZDObOl7Q – 8:26 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

Quick 7 points off the bench for Collins and McDermott.

That Raptors 11 point lead is quickly trimmed to 1 – 8:25 PM

@SmithRaps

A wee 10-0 Spurs run, Raptors by 1 at second timeout – 8:24 PM

@JMcDonald_SAEN

All that said … Spurs are within 19-18 after a quick spurt led by Doug McDermott and Zach Collins. – 8:23 PM

@WolstatSun

O.G. Anunoby is prime Ron Artest defensively right now. – 8:22 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

11 point 1Q for Scottie Barnes

TOR by 9 pic.twitter.com/CAqVIqlsWN – 8:22 PM

@ekoreen

Teams should literally punt the ball out of bounds rather than commit a live-ball turnover against the Raptors. – 8:22 PM

@spurs

JEREMY.SOCHAN. 🔥

@Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/n0my8y0JrS – 8:21 PM

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Five of the Raptors’ first seven field goals have been dunks. – 8:21 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 38% of their games this season.

SA enters 0-2 when falling behind by 10 – 8:19 PM

@SmithRaps

Spurs are second worst in the league at turning the ball over; Raptors are first in the league in steals

Let’s see how the night goes – 8:19 PM

@spurs

We’ve been dialed in from long distance 🎯

The Spurs are leading the league in corner 3 shooting (52.6%) – 8:17 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Pop and several Spurs talked about this Raptors’ defense over the last couple of days — the length, athleticism, switching, aggression — and you can see why. As unique a team as there is in the league, and attacking them without your two best offensive players is gonna be *rough* – 8:16 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

9-0 run for the Raptors to begin the game.

TOR with 4 of their 9 points off Spurs turnovers.

TOR 6-0 on the break – 8:15 PM

@SmithRaps

Couple of O.G. steals in the first 2 minutes; Raptors up 9-0 – 8:14 PM

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Pop and players talked before the game about how unique this Raptors team is due to size and length all over the floor.

Spurs are, shall we say, not handling it well so far. – 8:13 PM

@spurs

DEFENSE 👏👏DEFENSE 👏👏 – 8:12 PM

@SmithRaps

Couple of run-out transition dunks gets the Raptors in the game quickly – 8:11 PM

@Raptors

Family & Friends pic.twitter.com/FsI4XJgsKH – 8:05 PM

@PayalDoshiTV

Pascal Siakam (276 career blocks) needs 2 blocks to tie Tracy McGrady for 9th on the Raptors All-Time blocks list at 278 – 8:03 PM

@JMcDonald_SAEN

Welcome Back videos at the AT&T Center for Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez. So great. – 8:03 PM

@spurs

@spurs

first five 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cXywjDhwJI – 7:52 PM

@Raptors

We travel heavy … errry where we go 😤 pic.twitter.com/TifT1QN7Qm – 7:37 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.

– Garland

– Mitchell

– LeVert

– Mobley

– Allen – 7:24 PM

@michaelgrange

Raptors starters vs. Spurs: Scottie Barnes Gary Trent Jr. O.G. Anunoby Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko. Fred VanVleet (back) is out. Otto Porter Jr. is available and will make his Raptors debut. – 7:08 PM

@Raptors

Temperature Check 🌡 pic.twitter.com/6uyZoNcO2q – 7:08 PM

@Raptors

Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/htcxLpwXbR – 7:00 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Spur-destroyer FVV being kept out of tonight’s game because of lower back stiffness – 6:55 PM

@ekoreen

Koloko once against starts in VanVleet’s place. – 6:49 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors PR updates tonight’s roster in San Antonio

Otto Porter Jr available

Fred VanVleet out – 6:43 PM

@AndrewGreif

Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM

@Raptors

What’s good wit it Texas? pic.twitter.com/3RpV9TtTIA – 6:30 PM

@michaelgrange

Raptors still have Fred VanVleet (lower back tightness) listed as questionable vs. Spurs for tonight. Otto Porter Jr. is probable, thus likely to make his Raptors debut vs. Spurs. San Antonio will be missing two starters: Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. – 6:21 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Starters per Pop:

Tre Jones

Romeo Langford

Jeremy Sochan

KBD

Jakob Poeltl

Said they’re going to monitor Sochan’s minutes because “he’s been sitting on his butt for five days.” – 6:18 PM

@cayleighgriffin

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.

Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM

@ShamsCharania

Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM

@tom_orsborn

Bothered by a tight right calf, #Spurs leading scorer Keldon Johnson will sit out his first game of the season after missing only seven last year.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:53 PM

@tom_orsborn

Tonight will mark the Spurs’ first game this season without Keldon Johnson, who the club downgraded this morning from questionable to out with a tight right calf.

He missed only seven games all of last season. – 3:25 PM

@CAlmanza1007

The least gullible Raptors fan pic.twitter.com/MKQ0uIjw2U – 3:17 PM

@CAlmanza1007

Ousmane Dieng said the Magic played physically hard last night to start the game and he thought the team did a good job at matching the physicality – 2:48 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said he thought Ousmane Dieng was “good” and “competitive” pic.twitter.com/JARsBvERdo – 2:04 PM

@tom_orsborn

Johnson is out vs. Toronto after Spurs downgraded him from questionable w/ tight right calf.

Club also downgraded Roby (flu symptoms) from questionable to out.

Sochan (flu symptoms) has been upgraded from questionable to available.

Vassell (knee), Wesley (knee) are out. – 1:00 PM

@statmuse

Most SPG this season:

2.6 — OG Anunoby

2.5 — Fred VanVleet

2.5 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Yes, the Raptors lead the league in SPG. pic.twitter.com/J232gLCAUC – 12:50 PM

@RealTomPetrini

Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley and Isaiah Roby are out for the Spurs tonight.

Sochan upgraded to available. – 12:40 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Spurs also say Keldon Johnson and Isaiah Roby are OUT tonight. – 12:37 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

I asked DJ Wilson about the similarities between Toronto and OKC in terms of development “a lot of similarities.” Said both stops were great for player development. Pointed out how often they’re on the court, the vets at both stops “often times are the first ones on the court” – 12:32 PM

@CAlmanza1007

DJ Wilson said he sees a lot of similarities between how the Thunder, Raptors and Bucks develop their players: “Those are three organizations that do things the right way.” – 12:30 PM

@CAlmanza1007

DJ Wilson was very complimentary of Ousmane Dieng after previously practicing with him: “He’s gonna be good for real.” – 12:29 PM

@WolstatSun

Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. is probable to make his debut tonight. – 12:23 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Jeremy Sochan will play tonight after missing one game with flu-like symptoms. – 12:20 PM

@tom_orsborn

Spurs have signed undrafted rookie F Jordan Hall, who they waived on Oct. 24 after playing in the preseason on a two-way contract. – 12:18 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors now have Otto Porter Jr. as probable to make his season debut in San Antonio tonight; Fred VanVleet remains questionable – 12:13 PM

@ekoreen

Otto Porter Jr., who missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and was then away for the birth of his child, is now probable for tonight’s game in San Antonio. It would be his Raptors debut. Fred VanVleet (lower back) remains questionable. – 12:11 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Kameron Woods talked about how versatile this Blue roster is, and mentioned DJ Wilson as a big who can shoot, handle, play make. Wilson is an interesting player who played well for the Raptors last year. – 11:56 AM

@Matthew_Tynan

Jordan Hall is already back on the floor with these guys at shootaround after being re-signed today.

Jeremy Sochan (who’s questionable for tonight) is on the floor running through his routine shooting drills with Brett Brown. – 11:54 AM

@basketballtalk

Jakob Poeltl unlikely to sign contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/jak… – 11:51 AM

@JLew1050

Otto Porter Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in San Antonio. Fred VanVleet remains questionable. – 11:45 AM

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have re-signed Jordan Hall.

Hall was recently waived on a two-way contract – 11:02 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

Jordan Hall will fill the Spurs open roster spot from waiving Joshua Primo. – 10:56 AM

@ShamsCharania

The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph’s guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs. – 10:55 AM

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Raptors are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.

Players out for both teams:

SA: Vassell, Wesley

TOR: Champagnie, Harper Jr.

Players questionable for both teams:

SA: Johnson, Sochan, Roby

TOR: VanVleet, Porter Jr. – 8:25 AM

