Raptors vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Toronto Raptors play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $36,967,541 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $19,356,797 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spurs take the lead after falling down by 11 in the first quarter.
Otto Porter Jr. will start the 2nd quarter and make his Raptors debut.
It's the Raptors-Spurs shootout we all saw coming. Raptors shot 54% in the 1st quarter, including 4-for-9 from 3. Despite the hot start, their lead is down to 1. Pop has his young team playing hard. San Antonio already has 18 (!!) bench points.
ICYMI: @ScottBarnes561 dunks from the 1st Quarter 💥 pic.twitter.com/GZKBVe2XDP – 8:38 PM
Nine first quarter assists for Raps; five by Siakam. They lead San Antonio 32-31 in 1Q.
1Q: Raptors +1
Spurs’ bench comes in and outscored Raptors reserves 18-3 pic.twitter.com/DCSVsnEyzb – 8:37 PM
END 1 | SAS 31, TOR 32
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/q7wYZHe7eG – 8:37 PM
Lotta points to keep everyone alert, Raptors up 32-31 after 1
Defence be damned!
Defence be damned! – 8:36 PM
Raptors close first quarter with possibly tallest lineup in franchise history: Siakam, Achiuwa, Boucher, Birch, Banton. The 6-7 point guard being the "little guy."
These dudes just keep playing. Spurs down only 32-31 after 1Q, following a pretty atrocious start.
The small forward with this unit is… Chris Boucher? Precious Achiuwa?
Gigantic Raptors unit to close the 1st Q: Banton, Siakam, Boucher, Achiuwa, Birch. Also a rare 4-reserve, 1-starter lineup.
Mr. McBuckets for threeeeee 👌 pic.twitter.com/1SJ7OgfOMj – 8:29 PM
Malaki Branham minutes it is then
Okay, Zach 👀
@Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/zGZDObOl7Q – 8:26 PM
Quick 7 points off the bench for Collins and McDermott.
That Raptors 11 point lead is quickly trimmed to 1 – 8:25 PM
A wee 10-0 Spurs run, Raptors by 1 at second timeout
All that said … Spurs are within 19-18 after a quick spurt led by Doug McDermott and Zach Collins.
O.G. Anunoby is prime Ron Artest defensively right now.
11 point 1Q for Scottie Barnes
TOR by 9
TOR by 9 pic.twitter.com/CAqVIqlsWN – 8:22 PM
Teams should literally punt the ball out of bounds rather than commit a live-ball turnover against the Raptors.
JEREMY.SOCHAN. 🔥
@Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/n0my8y0JrS – 8:21 PM
Five of the Raptors' first seven field goals have been dunks.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 38% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-2 when falling behind by 10 – 8:19 PM
Spurs are second worst in the league at turning the ball over; Raptors are first in the league in steals
Let's see how the night goes
Let’s see how the night goes – 8:19 PM
We’ve been dialed in from long distance 🎯
The Spurs are leading the league in corner 3 shooting (52.6%) – 8:17 PM
Pop and several Spurs talked about this Raptors' defense over the last couple of days — the length, athleticism, switching, aggression — and you can see why. As unique a team as there is in the league, and attacking them without your two best offensive players is gonna be *rough*
9-0 run for the Raptors to begin the game.
TOR with 4 of their 9 points off Spurs turnovers.
TOR 6-0 on the break – 8:15 PM
Couple of O.G. steals in the first 2 minutes; Raptors up 9-0
Pop and players talked before the game about how unique this Raptors team is due to size and length all over the floor.
Spurs are, shall we say, not handling it well so far.
Spurs are, shall we say, not handling it well so far. – 8:13 PM
DEFENSE 👏👏DEFENSE 👏👏
Couple of run-out transition dunks gets the Raptors in the game quickly
Family & Friends pic.twitter.com/FsI4XJgsKH – 8:05 PM
Pascal Siakam (276 career blocks) needs 2 blocks to tie Tracy McGrady for 9th on the Raptors All-Time blocks list at 278
Welcome Back videos at the AT&T Center for Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez. So great.
first five 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cXywjDhwJI – 7:52 PM
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
Raptors starters vs. Spurs: Scottie Barnes Gary Trent Jr. O.G. Anunoby Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko. Fred VanVleet (back) is out. Otto Porter Jr. is available and will make his Raptors debut.
Spur-destroyer FVV being kept out of tonight's game because of lower back stiffness
Koloko once against starts in VanVleet's place.
Raptors PR updates tonight’s roster in San Antonio
Otto Porter Jr available
Fred VanVleet out – 6:43 PM
Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is "doing better." He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn't sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday's game in San Antonio.
Raptors still have Fred VanVleet (lower back tightness) listed as questionable vs. Spurs for tonight. Otto Porter Jr. is probable, thus likely to make his Raptors debut vs. Spurs. San Antonio will be missing two starters: Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.
Starters per Pop:
Tre Jones
Romeo Langford
Jeremy Sochan
KBD
Jakob Poeltl
Said they’re going to monitor Sochan’s minutes because “he’s been sitting on his butt for five days.” – 6:18 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland's season opener in Toronto.
Bothered by a tight right calf, #Spurs leading scorer Keldon Johnson will sit out his first game of the season after missing only seven last year.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:53 PM
Tonight will mark the Spurs' first game this season without Keldon Johnson, who the club downgraded this morning from questionable to out with a tight right calf.
He missed only seven games all of last season.
He missed only seven games all of last season. – 3:25 PM
We see you stud 👏
@Tre Jones | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xVQIhFLpNC – 3:00 PM
Ousmane Dieng said the Magic played physically hard last night to start the game and he thought the team did a good job at matching the physicality
Mark Daigneault said he thought Ousmane Dieng was "good" and "competitive"
Johnson is out vs. Toronto after Spurs downgraded him from questionable w/ tight right calf.
Club also downgraded Roby (flu symptoms) from questionable to out.
Sochan (flu symptoms) has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Vassell (knee), Wesley (knee) are out. – 1:00 PM
Most SPG this season:
2.6 — OG Anunoby
2.5 — Fred VanVleet
2.5 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Yes, the Raptors lead the league in SPG. pic.twitter.com/J232gLCAUC – 12:50 PM
Game 8/82
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley and Isaiah Roby are out for the Spurs tonight.
Sochan upgraded to available.
Sochan upgraded to available. – 12:40 PM
Spurs also say Keldon Johnson and Isaiah Roby are OUT tonight.
I asked DJ Wilson about the similarities between Toronto and OKC in terms of development "a lot of similarities." Said both stops were great for player development. Pointed out how often they're on the court, the vets at both stops "often times are the first ones on the court"
DJ Wilson said he sees a lot of similarities between how the Thunder, Raptors and Bucks develop their players: "Those are three organizations that do things the right way."
DJ Wilson was very complimentary of Ousmane Dieng after previously practicing with him: "He's gonna be good for real."
Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. is probable to make his debut tonight.
Spurs say Jeremy Sochan will play tonight after missing one game with flu-like symptoms.
Spurs have signed undrafted rookie F Jordan Hall, who they waived on Oct. 24 after playing in the preseason on a two-way contract.
Raptors now have Otto Porter Jr. as probable to make his season debut in San Antonio tonight; Fred VanVleet remains questionable
Otto Porter Jr., who missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and was then away for the birth of his child, is now probable for tonight's game in San Antonio. It would be his Raptors debut. Fred VanVleet (lower back) remains questionable.
Kameron Woods talked about how versatile this Blue roster is, and mentioned DJ Wilson as a big who can shoot, handle, play make. Wilson is an interesting player who played well for the Raptors last year.
Jordan Hall is already back on the floor with these guys at shootaround after being re-signed today.
Jeremy Sochan (who’s questionable for tonight) is on the floor running through his routine shooting drills with Brett Brown. – 11:54 AM
Jakob Poeltl unlikely to sign contract extension
Otto Porter Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game in San Antonio. Fred VanVleet remains questionable.
OFFICIAL: We've signed forward Jordan Hall. Welcome back, @jordanhall31!
More ➡️ https://t.co/rCs3C1Sz4t pic.twitter.com/KWoTR4cnH1 – 11:15 AM
The Spurs have re-signed Jordan Hall.
Hall was recently waived on a two-way contract – 11:02 AM
Jordan Hall will fill the Spurs open roster spot from waiving Joshua Primo.
The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph's guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs.
Let’s get it 🔥
The Raptors are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.
Players out for both teams:
SA: Vassell, Wesley
TOR: Champagnie, Harper Jr.
Players questionable for both teams:
SA: Johnson, Sochan, Roby
TOR: VanVleet, Porter Jr. – 8:25 AM
MVP of the Night: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
American Player of the Night: Cameron Johnson
Rookie of the Night: Ousmane Dieng
Breakout of the Night: Wendell Carter
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/zqyFnf3Zpk – 7:46 AM
Comments / 0