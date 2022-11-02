Read full article on original website
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may soon top the best camera phones list
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be the best camera phone of all time judging from all the leaked shooting kit specification, and a tipster with a good track record just reiterated the sensors on the back of the phone and their respective roles. The Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Black Friday is here for Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 buyers
No, you haven't mysteriously slept through the month of November, and don't worry (or don't get excited prematurely), you also haven't missed your traditional Thanksgiving family gathering. It's just that many major US retailers, Amazon and Best Buy included, are in a somewhat unusual rush for some reason this year...
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Samsung urges Apple fans to get off the fence and stop waiting for their iPhones to become 'epic'
If you're still on the (metaphorical) fence about the latest (and arguably greatest) foldable devices around, Samsung is today making yet another clever attempt at attracting your attention (and eventually, your business) by... putting an actor on a literal fence between the iPhone and Galaxy ecosystems. If that sounds eccentric...
Hurry and get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 workhorse at these bargain prices ahead of Black Friday
Marketed by many retailers (although not Microsoft itself) as a tablet, the 8.1-inch Surface Duo is obviously not large enough and arguably not productive or powerful enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 as a solid alternative to quite a few of the best Apple iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there.
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is calling your name
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the best phones available right now, but its hefty price tag means most people can only adore it from afar. The holiday season is upon us so we can expect some amazing deals on the phone, and Amazon already has one going on with no stipulations attached.
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
You may have seen all kinds of tech companies claim to lead various different industries, markets, and segments in all sorts of different ways over the years, essentially rendering the words meaningless, but when Sony bills its most advanced true wireless earbuds as "industry-leading", the decidedly bombastic advertising label becomes undoubtedly hard to challenge.
Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7
If you are on the hunt for a do-it-all smartwatch with cellular connectivity but don't want to spend a lot of money, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm LTE for the lowest price we have seen. The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61...
Amazon knocks two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 flavors down to a Black Friday 2022 price
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan, it's certainly not easy to pick the best Galaxy Buds version to fit your individual needs, preferences, and especially budget this holiday season. The "when" of the equation is also particularly tricky, even if you're not necessarily committed to the mobile industry-leading Galaxy and you simply want to buy the best wireless earbuds at the best possible time.
Outstanding 'open box' deals actually make Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra affordable (with warranty)
Even though the word "affordable" has very different meanings for different people and in different situations, it's pretty clear that a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't need to cost $200 or $300 to qualify for that coveted label. In the case of this 6.8-inch giant with Snapdragon 8...
Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule
If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Whether you're interested in picking up arguably the best OnePlus phone available today or an insanely fast charger that also happens to offer voice calling functionality, T-Mobile will make sure you don't spend a dime this holiday season. Obviously, no free mobile device is truly ever free, requiring you meet...
Tablet shipments were lower for the fifth consecutive quarter
When Apple recently reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings it noted that iPad sales had declined 13.06% year-over-year during the quarter that ran from July through the end of September. For fiscal year 2022, Apple's tablet generated 8% fewer sales on an annual basis. It seems that the bloom is off the rose as the shot in the arm given to the tablet industry by the pandemic has worn off.
Apple and Qualcomm's bitter 5G marriage will continue for another year at least
Apple and Qualcomm are seemingly stuck with one another for at least one more year, as Qualcomm revealed it's expected to provide the vast majority of 5G modems well until the end of next year, when the iPhone 15-series is expected to arrive with tons of changes, chief among being the long overdue transition to USB-C.
Qualcomm practically confirms Galaxy S23 series to finally ditch Exynos chips everywhere
For a while, we have been hearing rumors about Samsung ditching the Exynos chips it uses for its flagship Galaxy phones outside the US, but now, it is practically confirmed that the Galaxy S23 family will come with a Snapdragon chip everywhere. Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed the news when...
It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store
The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
Apple tests adding news to the native Weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta
Apple's native Weather app is chock full of information. The current temperature is shown in huge numbers at the top of the screen just underneath the name of the city. Current conditions are listed along with the temperature range for the day. That is followed by an hourly forecast and a 10-day forecast. In the background, you might see raindrops (if it is raining outside) or stars if it is a clear night out.
