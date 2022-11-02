Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Accused nurse ‘stood by baby’s incubator after heart rate and oxygen alert’
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after its heart rate and oxygen levels dropped.The baby, known as Child C, died on June 14 2015 and is alleged to have been the second baby murdered by Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.On Friday, Manchester Crown Court heard from Letby’s colleague Sophie Ellis, who had been a newly-qualified nurse at the time and was caring for Child C on the night shift before the baby died.Giving evidence from behind a screen, Ms Ellis said Child C, who weighed 800 grams...
BBC
Georgie Henley: Narnia actor with flesh-eating disease thanks Addenbrooke's
An actor who starred in the Chronicles of Narnia films has praised a hospital for its "exceptional care" after she contracted a flesh-eating disease. Georgie Henley, 27, who played Lucy Pevensie in three films, was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with necrotising fasciitis, aged 18. She said the infection...
BBC
Police take control of Haiti fuel terminal
Security forces in Haiti say they have taken control of a major fuel depot held by criminal gangs. The government says fuel distribution will resume from the Varreux terminal, in the rundown Cité Soleil area, on Monday. The gangs seized the port facility in September, blocking the delivery of...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum highlighting untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which started on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as "good...
Migrants moved out of Manston amid overcrowding concerns
Migrants are being moved out of an overcrowded immigration centre.The union representing Border Force staff working at the Manston site in Kent said the Home Office hoped to take 400 people out of the site on Tuesday.Lucy Moreton, of the Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs (ISU), also said the Government department had not responded to its requests for increased support for staff working at the processing centre near Ramsgate.Two coaches with heavily tinted windows were seen leaving the centre at around 4.15pm on Tuesday. It appeared the buses were full of people.Another coach entered the site at around 4.25pm.A...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
MRSA reported at Manston in migrant who tested positive for diphtheria
Case comes after Suella Braverman ignored advice that people were being kept at the centre unlawfully
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
British police arrested man roaming rural English villages in a 'freaky' gimp suit after 3 years of sightings
British police arrested a man dressed head to toe in a dark bodysuit after approaching a teenager and "flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting."
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Afghan female student injured in suicide attack passes university entrance exams
An Afghan teenager who was severely injured in a suicide attack in September has passed her university entrance exams with high marks. Fatemeh Amiri, 17, lost an eye and sustained severe damage to her jaw and ear when the Kaaj education centre in Kabul was attacked. More than 50 people...
