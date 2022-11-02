ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Wyatt

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2xkY_0ivUxIPx00

Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Wyatt 01:00

Wednesday's Child Wyatt MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Wyatt is a happy and energetic boy of Caucasian descent. He loves to run and play and enjoys reading books and listening to music. Wyatt does well in school. His teachers are calling this year "The Year of Wyatt" due to his academic gains! Wyatt gets along well with other children and adults. He has a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and has the services he needs to be successful.

Legally freed for adoption, Wyatt would do well in a family of any constellation. He would like to maintain contact with his birth father and siblings. Wyatt's social worker is looking for a family that will help to support his needs. He would do well in a home that is active and can provide structure and routine.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Father says woman tried to lure 3 children from Boston park

BOSTON - At Shubow Park in Brighton Thursday night, Mike Zazzara was convinced a woman was trying to take off with his three children, 2-year-old twins and a 3-year-old daughter. "This lady was telling them how cute they were, so cute what's your name," said Zazzara. He thought it was innocent enough as he watched them play on the slide from a nearby bench, but he says she became insistent. "Do you want to come with me, come with me, come, come," Zazzara said. "She has her arm around my daughter who hadn't gone down the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

7-year-old Dorchester boy terrified after school bus leaves him stranded

DORCHESTER - A Dorchester boy was terrified and desperate to get home safely after his school bus left him stranded Thursday. "I was so scared. I was asking strangers for help," 7-year old Carmelo Ingram told WBZ-TV. Ingram was forced to make the half-mile walk home unsupervised after his bus from the Henderson School dropped him off well before his usual stop. "I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I was concerned because anything could've happened to him," his mother, Christina Ingram said. "He could've been kidnapped. He could've been hit by a car." The boy was headed home from...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Carney Hospital elevators broken, access to appointments difficult for patients

DORCHESTER - Ann Wohlhueter was shocked when, she says for the second time in a month, her mother-in-law was unable to get to her doctor's appointment because of a broken elevator. Wohlhueter's mother-in-law has kidney disease, congestive heart failure, and diabetes, and struggles to walk. She sees a Haitian-Creole primary care physician at the Seton Medical Building at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, because he speaks her primary language, and it makes her comfortable. However, she was very uncomfortable when she discovered she wouldn't be able to make it to the second-floor appointment as she sat in the wheelchair in a...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing teen who did not return home found safe

HUDSON, NH — UPDATE: Braeden Baker has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Hudson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old boy. Braeden Baker was last seen in the area of Ironwood Road at 4:45pm and did not return home last night. He was last seen...
HUDSON, NH
CBS Boston

Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life

BOSTON -- Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life. Researchers looked at more than 169,000 Norwegian women and found that those with a greater number of sunburns throughout life were at higher risk of melanoma and squamous cell skin cancer and that sunburns in childhood were the biggest contributor to melanoma later in life.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Woman Asks Public’s Help to Receive Lifesaving Treatment After Kidney Transplant Fails

Sharon Riel of Haverhill requires lifesaving help and is holding out hope someone may step forward. Riel needs a kidney transplant—for a second time. Fifteen years ago, she learned she suffered from a progressive kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS for short. When she was diagnosed, she was already at stage four. Before long, she faced End Stage Renal Disease and was placed on dialysis for more than six years while she waited for a donor.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween

BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton woman Veronica Goncalves attacked, killed in her own driveway

BROCKTON - Investigators say a woman was killed in her Brockton driveway Wednesday afternoon.Investigators called the attack, "savage, brutal and unprovoked."   Police were called to the Crescent Street home for a woman bleeding in her driveway. They found 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves on the ground suffering from a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Goncalves had just returned from dropping her daughter off at work and had her 2-year-old grandchild in the car."It seems she was attacked right inside of her car," said a nephew of Goncalves. "And her granddaughter was in the back seat."He added that the granddaughter is fine and with family. "Preliminarily, this appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Transition at Chez Vous: As skating culture grows, Toney family adopts a fresh persona

While the owners of Chez Vous roller rink make their living moving on wheels, the family-owned business isn’t going anywhere. The smell of fried chicken, a freshly polished maple wood floor, and the sound of rolling wheels set to hip-hop and R&B classics defines a community staple at the nexus of Dorchester and Mattapan that is recognizable to many at a glance.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Charity gala raises money to help girls afford Lawrence dance classes

LAWRENCE – Music, rhythm, and movement can be found regularly inside Ritmo Canela Academy of Performing Arts in Lawrence. From teenagers to the youngest dancers, this is what children look forward to the most after school. "It makes me really happy to come here because I get to spend time with my dance family," dancer Skye Beckett said. In a gateway city like Lawrence, many families are Spanish-speakers on a fixed income, and paying for these classes comes with sacrifice. "Five to six grand a year… and that's just uniform alone, anything the girls need," mother Laura Casado...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy