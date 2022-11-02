Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $44,659,833 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $30,102,143 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@NateDuncanNBA

That’s a Real Shooter move by Grant Williams. Eludes Mobley on the closeout and drains the sidestep 3. He’s not just a wide open spotup guy at this point. – 9:40 PM

@RealDCunningham

Celtics have outscored the #Cavs 12-0 to start the fourth. Bickerstaff only has two timeouts at his disposal, which hasn’t helped the matter here. – 9:40 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

12-0 Celtics run to start the third, all with Tatum on the bench. – 9:39 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

This game’s been a slog so 3 Cavs fouls in the first 1:45 is huge for Celtics. A real chance to do damage in the penalty soon. – 9:38 PM

@RealBobManning

#Celtics tie it on good finds by White and Brogdon to Horford and Brown toward the basket. – 9:38 PM

@cavs

Look who’s in the House 🤩 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nr160v8CJn – 9:38 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Another pretty solid Horford game.

The worry now is that he’s already at 27 minutes with almost a whole quarter to play. – 9:37 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Jarrett Allen not ready for Al Horford to come back to his left shoulder, as he does nearly every time, and gives up the and one. – 9:37 PM

@TasMelas

Since one NBA week feels like a year, I had forgotten how damn good Darius Garland is. – 9:36 PM

@RealBobManning

Brown and Grant the best #Celtics tonight. – 9:36 PM

@BowersCLE

There is not a better backcourt in the NBA than Garland and Mitchell #LetEmKnow – 9:35 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Cavs lead 83-76 after three

Brown – 24/5/4

Tatum – 16/10/6

Brogdon – 11 points

Horford – 7/10

Celtics – 38.1% FGs

Celtics – 10-34 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Garland – 23/5/7/3

Mitchell – 14 points

Allen – 12/9

LeVert – 12 points

Cavs – 40.3% FGs

Cavs – 8-28 3Ps

Cavs – 6 TOs – 9:33 PM

@cavs

One more quarter to go. #LetEmKnow – 9:32 PM

@celtics

Time to fight back 😤 pic.twitter.com/XdoCTwtuDw – 9:32 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Cavs back in front 83-76 at end of third quarter. Garland 23p 5r 7a 3st in 27 minutes. Mitchell 14p 3r 4a, Allen 12p 9r, LeVert 12p 5r 2a. Brown 24p 5r 4a, Tatum 16p 10r 6a – 9:32 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Celtics 83-76 here after three quarters. Garland has been fantastic in his return from his eye injury. Mitchell not having his best night, but strong defense held Boston to just 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Jaylen Brown has 24 for Boston, Garland has 23 for Cavs. – 9:31 PM

@TasMelas

The Cavs’ vibes are gonna go from immaculate to handsomely immaculate when Ricky Rubio returns. – 9:31 PM

@cavs

SHIFTYYY DG

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IJis2TVDhV – 9:31 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

What a mess of a finish to this third quarter for Boston. – 9:29 PM

@RealBobManning

7 #Celtics fouls in the last 5 minutes. – 9:28 PM

@cayleighgriffin

After the Celtics ended the 2nd quarter on a 15-4 run, the Cavaliers have responded…in a BIG way.

They’re in the middle of a 29-8 run here in the 3rd quarter. #LetEmKnow – 9:28 PM

@RealBobManning

#Celtics had a rough stretch of half court defense and now they’re getting beat and fouling in transition. Looks like a case of missed shots impacting defense. – 9:27 PM

@RealDCunningham

If LeVert would have finished that feed from Garland the roof may have come off this place. – 9:27 PM

@CTabatabaie

Maybe the Cavs are just really good, but the Celtics have some quirks to iron out – 9:26 PM

@John_Karalis

And then Hauser played really good defense until he had to try guarding Darius Garland… a lot of good stuff there to end up getting toasted – 9:26 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Hauser actually played Garland pretty well. Garland is just awesome. – 9:25 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon are getting lit up in this third Q. And C’s don’t have a lot of help behind them with Grant at C. – 9:25 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams betting on himself this season is looking pretty good so far. All the ball handling, passing vision, and above the break shooting he showed in the preseason is carrying over. That whip pass off the bounce through traffic has gotta be a first for him in the NBA. – 9:25 PM

@RealDCunningham

Whew. That crossover by Garland was something sweet. – 9:25 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Grant was doing work on the offensive glass, but Boston couldn’t get a three to drop. – 9:24 PM

@John_Karalis

Grant Williams worked too hard and did too many good things on that possession for it to come up empty – 9:24 PM

@cavs

Throw it down, Evan! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Rxh3sg9Gq0 – 9:23 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Tatum triple-double watch:

14 points

10 rebounds

6 assists

(5 turnovers too) – 9:20 PM

@ChrisFedor

Points in the paint in the first nine minutes of the third quarter:

#Cavs – 18

#Celtics – 2 – 9:20 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Great extra pass by Brown to get Tatum that three. – 9:19 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs are playing Kevin Love at the 5 here against a pretty small lineup from the Celtics. We’ll see how long this lasts. – 9:19 PM

@SBondyNYDN

Not trading for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray has looked bad for the Knicks their last two games. – 9:18 PM

@RealBobManning

Sheesh. Rough stretch for Brogdon around the rim. – 9:17 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics have missed a lot of layups tonight. – 9:17 PM

@RealBobManning

Mitchell leaves Brogdon miles behind on the drive then Mobley beat Smart on a cut. Another night where #Celtics just look a step behind defensively. – 9:15 PM

@cavs

10-0 run!

📺 #CavsCeltics on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/vTnXaVwiKh – 9:15 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Nice set on the ATO vs the zone defense, just a sloppy turnover from Tatum. – 9:13 PM

@John_Karalis

Would like to see Mazzulla draw up something for Tatum going to the rim to make get him an easier look, maybe get him a free throw to get him loose – 9:12 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

10-0 run Cavs run to cut the Celtics lead to two points draws Joe Mazzulla’s first timeout of the game. – 9:10 PM

@MRidenourABJ

Cavalanche alert. #Cavs use a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 66-64, force a #Celtics timeout. – 9:10 PM

@ChrisFedor

Sure looks like #Cavs made a point of emphasis at halftime to get the ball inside against the switchy Celtics. Now 10 of their 14 second-half points have come in the paint. – 9:10 PM

@RealBobManning

First Joe Mazzulla timeout comes midway through the 3Q after a 10-0 CLE run. – 9:10 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs have strung together a nice run of stops leading to good action on the offensive end. They’ve cut down Boston’s lead from 12 points to just two at 66-64. – 9:09 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

I could watch Darius Garland every night. He’s such a smart and fun player. – 9:08 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Really nice touch-pass from Tatum to Horford on the kickout. That was good stuff. – 9:06 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

Tatum’s now 3 for 11 after missing that layup and getting frustrated. Horford sensed it and walked over and gave him a chest tap. – 9:04 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Tatum’s individual defense has been really good this season. – 9:04 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Jaylen Brown. – 9:02 PM

@kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half, after it looked like he landed awkwardly at the end of the second quarter. – 9:01 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half. He looks just fine. – 9:00 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell one of the first players out of the locker room, getting shots up at halftime like normal. – 8:55 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 56-50 at the half

Brown – 16/5/3

Tatum – 11/8/4

Brogdon – 11 points

Celtics – 42.9% FGs

Celtics – 6-22 3Ps

Celtics – 15 assists on 18 FGs

Celtics – 8 TOs

Garland – 17 points, 3 steals

Mitchell – 8 points

Love – 7 points

Cavs – 35.3% FGs

Cavs – 7-20 3Ps

Cavs – 5 TOs – 8:50 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was hobbled near the end of the second quarter, on the final few possessions. He was the first person back to the locker room and was clearly favoring his lower leg. – 8:47 PM

@celtics

Taking the lead into the break pic.twitter.com/Lp14cwGu5F – 8:47 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Celtics lead #Cavs 56-50 at half: Garland 17p (4-6 on 3s) 4a 3st, Mitchell 8p 2r 3a 1st, Love 7p 5r; Brown 16p 5r 3a, Tatum 11p 8r 4a, Brogdon 11p 3r 1a. – 8:47 PM

@cavs

At the half.

@SociosUSA | #LetEmKnow – 8:47 PM

@RealBobManning

56-50 #Celtics at half. We’ll see if Mitchell plays after. – 8:46 PM

@RealDCunningham

Halftime: #Cavs trail the Celtics 56-50. Brutal 2nd quarter for Cleveland, outscored 29-15 in the period and shot just 6-of-24 and turned the ball over four times. All bad. – 8:46 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

Donovan Mitchell was down and appeared to be in some pain on that last play. Eventually got up and just stood in the corner. Now limping to the locker room. – 8:45 PM

@RealBobManning

Donovan Mitchell turned his left ankle chasing a rebound. – 8:44 PM

@celtics

the steal ➡️ the SLAM #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/Z57IRLfoFq – 8:44 PM

@RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell is limping. – 8:44 PM

@MRidenourABJ

Second quarter can’t end fast enough for #Cavs: Outscored 27-11, hitting 4 of 20 from field in this period, 3 of 9 on 3s as they trail #Celtics 54-46 at 1:50 mark. – 8:41 PM

@ChrisFedor

That’s a 13-0 Boston run over the last 3 and a half minutes. – 8:41 PM

@RealDCunningham

Just bad offense in the second quarter for the #Cavs leads to bad transition defense. Celtics now up 54-46. Cleveland has missed its last seven shots with a couple of turnovers sprinkled in there as well. This is a 13-0 run for Boston. – 8:41 PM

@HarrisonWind

Jeff Van Gundy just went off about how Christian Braun’s last name shouldn’t be pronounced “Brown” in the middle of Celtics-Cavs. – 8:41 PM

@John_Karalis

Celtics rebounding has been really good, especially Jaylen Brown who has been swooping in to grab those long rebounds. Tatum has 8 rebs. Horford has 9. Cavs 2nd chances have been limited – 8:41 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics have really come alive and it’s been off of their defense. – 8:40 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

Celtics were down by double digits for a while and Joe Mazzulla stuck with custom and hasn’t called a single timeout this half and Cs lead by 8 now lol – 8:40 PM

@RealBobManning

#Celtics take the lead on a run sparked by Brown attacking the paint. Tatum continues it with a pull up 3

Boston by 6 approaching half – 8:39 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

Derrick White hit that 3 but his defense has been a big part of this gradual comeback. He’s been everywhere. – 8:39 PM

@John_Karalis

Nice to see the Celtics finally abandon the 3-pointer and get back on track by attacking. – 8:38 PM

@cavs

V3RT 👌

📺 https://t.co/lfioSM7EAJ pic.twitter.com/DpBNVassTn – 8:38 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs not named Darius Garland are just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc here in the first half. DG is a perfect 4-of-4. – 8:37 PM

@RealDCunningham

Looks like we’ll get our second extended run of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with four min left in the half. – 8:36 PM

@RealDCunningham

Stats don’t show it, but Caris LeVert has played pretty well so far tonight, I think. – 8:35 PM

@RealDCunningham

Derrick White was absolutely daring Isaac Okoro to shoot there. – 8:35 PM

@cavs

Knock down the 3⃣!

@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VkpEoEq8Ca – 8:28 PM

@cavs

4-4 from beyond the arc. 🎯

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/I610HSMKiB – 8:26 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Evan Mobley. That last one was a really sloppy one too. – 8:25 PM

@RealBobManning

Evan Mobley to the bench with 3 fouls. Another slow start, but he finished strong on Friday. – 8:25 PM

@RealDCunningham

That’s three fouls on Evan Mobley, who heads to the bench. Allen checks in. Mobley has played eight minutes. – 8:24 PM

@cavs

KEVIN LOVE.

@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rmuSYb4n7X – 8:23 PM

@RealBobManning

Great stop by Grant on Garland. Even better one by Okoro chasing down an alley-oop try from Brogdon to Tatum, who’s back on the bench. – 8:22 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Did Darius Garland even miss time? Sheesh. He’s been awesome. – 8:21 PM

@RealBobManning

Tatum fouled getting ahead of the defense back off the bench, STUFFS LOVE, OFF. REB on Smart miss setting up Brodgon to hit a mid-ranger. Wills #CEltics back within 4. – 8:21 PM

@AdamHimmelsbach

Cavs tried to attack the Grant at center lineup with Love at the rim and he was swatted both times. Once by Grant, once by Tatum. – 8:20 PM

@Tom_NBA

Nice job by Grant Williams here moving his feet to defend Donovan Mitchell on the switch. pic.twitter.com/287V21e6Tx – 8:20 PM

@cavs

One down. #LetEmKnow – 8:19 PM

@RealBobManning

Joe Mazzulla said between quarters on ESPN #Celtics need to get back and get set on defense. – 8:18 PM

@ChrisForsberg_

Celtics 30-point quarters allowed this season: 9.

13 quarters with 29+ points allowed (through 25 quarters) – 8:18 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Cavs lead 35-27 after one

Brown – 9 points

Brogdon – 7 points

Celtics – 40% FGs

Celtics – 3-8 3Ps

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Garland – 14 points

Love – 7 points

Cavs – 44.4% FGs

Cavs – 4-9 3Ps

Cavs – 1 turnover

Cavs – 3 offensive rebounds – 8:16 PM

@cavs

In traffic. 😮‍💨

@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eV9mfBMXnl – 8:16 PM

@johnschuhmann

Kevin Love gets his first dunk of the season, makes sure everybody gets a high five. pic.twitter.com/aBL3xDQ1En – 8:16 PM

@RealBobManning

Important AST by Tatum to close 1Q where he didn’t hit a shot. Grant, who gave solid bench minutes, finishes a stop on Mitchell the other way with a REB in traffic. Garland blasted #Celtics‘ defense though, leading #Cavaliers to 35. C’s having trouble with his quickness/passing. – 8:15 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Cavs lead #Celtics 35-27 after 1st Q. Garland 14p 3a, Love 7p 2r, Allen 4p 4r. Jaylen Brown 10p, Brogdon 7p. – 8:15 PM

@celtics

End of 1 pic.twitter.com/uNKytOIZgu – 8:15 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Celtics 35-27 after the first quarter. Darius Garland looks like he never left – if you forget about the swollen eye – as he has a game-high 14 points on 4-of-6 from the floor. He’s got three assists and two steals, too. – 8:15 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

What in the world was Grant Williams doing on defense on that possession? He’s just sort of running around and it got Love an and-1 dunk. – 8:12 PM

@ChrisFedor

Did I just see #Cavs Kevin Love make a diagonal cut for a two-handed dunk? – 8:12 PM

@cavs

Hook it in, RoLo! 🪝

📺 #CavsCeltics on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/KWpS7bEVcK – 8:12 PM

@RealBobManning

Luke Kornet in with a block. Had a 94.5 defensive rating over the weekend, including in that loss on Friday vs. CLE – 8:12 PM

@RealDCunningham

We’ve got a Kevin Love dunk as part of an and-1. Just like we all expected to see tonight. – 8:11 PM

@John_Karalis

Celtics are playing too fast. They’re not playing under control right now – 8:09 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Straight post-ups for Robin Lopez against Luke Kornet.

The NBA on ESPN is FANtastic! – 8:07 PM

@RealBobManning

Jaylen Brown: 17 AST 19 TOV early this season.

Started 2.6 APG 3.0 TOV through end of December last year. – 8:05 PM

@cavs

AND-1

@Dean Wade | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2Tk7wZ59WS – 8:04 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Something is off with the mics in Cleveland, right? – 8:01 PM

@RealBobManning

Horford went into the crowd chasing a rebound, Wade goes to Love, Mitchell, who found Wade again with #Celtics scrambled in rotation for a 3pt play.

#Cavaliers 8/15 FG. – 8:00 PM

@cavs

Donovan 👌

@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RCvKLTa5mo – 8:00 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

This Cavs lineup is one Boston has to be able to score on. If they can’t, that’s a problem. – 7:59 PM

@RealBobManning

#Celtics starting to switch more. Wonder how much is adjustment, matchup or feeling good via game/practice reps

Smart talked about it on SUN: “That’s the most I’ve ever played the 5. It’s different, and we have the versatility to do it, so it’s going to be unique this year.” – 7:56 PM

@cavs

Welcome back, 🔟!

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZByB7gCHAz – 7:54 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

The refs have allowed Boston to beat the crap out of Jarrett Allen early in this one. Not sure what that’s about. – 7:54 PM

@RealDCunningham

Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Nice job by Smart to not force the entry pass to Horford and then nice cut by Brown to get the jumper. – 7:52 PM

@kelseyyrusso

Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM

@RealDCunningham

Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Couple of nice layups from Boston to open the scoring. The second came off a terrific hit-ahead pass from White to Brown. – 7:48 PM

@RealDCunningham

Ball is up. #Cavs vs. Celtics underway. – 7:45 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

We’re live from Cleveland on NBC Sports Boston… pic.twitter.com/nfV4eGl8Im – 7:37 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.

– Garland

– Mitchell

– LeVert

– Mobley

– Allen – 7:24 PM

@cavs

Locked in. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ejVL0G8tde – 7:23 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics-Cavs is an ESPN game, so it’s a 7:45 tip. The countdown clock even confirms this.

Don’t tune in at 7:30 and get angry. Or do. Whatever. I don’t control your emotions. – 7:16 PM

@RealBobManning

Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Cavaliers starters:

Jarrett Allen

Evan Mobley

Caris LeVert

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland – 7:07 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is one of the VIPs expected to be here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight for #Cavs and Celtics. – 7:04 PM

@celtics

Tonight’s starters ⬇️

@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/W5WLvLqg8K – 7:03 PM

@cavs

Tonight’s First Five 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vKVMujyHW6 – 6:44 PM

@cayleighgriffin

#Cavs starters vs. Boston:

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Caris LeVert

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM

@cavs

Joining us at #CavsCeltics tonight?

Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game! pic.twitter.com/5bYLPwJ1tI – 6:38 PM

@WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

· Darius Garland returns to Cavs

· Trae Young back in MSG

· Zion and AD faceoff

· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA

· Breaking injury/lineup news

Talking about it all now through tipoff!

📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM

@celtics

Bus 1 squad ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/km0J4PBMyX – 6:32 PM

@ASherrodblakely

What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM

@MRidenourABJ

Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM

@ChrisFedor

With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Caris LeVert

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM

@cavs

got our best fits on. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tsT9mtfVqV – 6:16 PM

@cavs

He’s back. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YhoMk1bDQJ – 6:07 PM

@kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.

“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM

@CTabatabaie

With VP Harris speaking here in Boston, four different young people at four different times spoke about the Biden/Harris immigration policy while apparently streaming themselves live on IG. Event security escorted them out without much fuss. #mapoli – 6:03 PM

@PDcavsinsider

Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM

@celtics

Sam Hauser says that offensive rebounding has been a point of emphasis in our preparation for tonight’s rematch with Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0d1zgJiAf4 – 6:00 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says @Darius Garland is playing tonight vs #Celtics – 5:48 PM

@cayleighgriffin

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.

Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.

No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM

@SerenaWinters

J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs

(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland is playing tonight. – 5:47 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM

@MRidenourABJ

#Cavs ready for #blackout tonight vs Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/hXeCCObmhx – 5:29 PM

@RealBobManning

Did #Celtics overreact in Udoka punishment?

It’s hard to say, because we may not ever know what he did. I will give Boston some benefit of the doubt. I can’t imagine they’re stupid or would naively put themselves in this position w/o good reason.

Full: https://t.co/fWBNfhYqGJ pic.twitter.com/GPeQIqmics – 5:08 PM

@RealBobManning

#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.

Cleveland could win the east

Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0

Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM

@celtics

Preparation & patience ⏳ pic.twitter.com/QQMSWrIkf4 – 4:16 PM

@cavs

Dress your devices in black, too.

📲 #WallpaperWednesday presented by @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/8lXuugbZsg – 4:09 PM

@CTabatabaie

VP Harris is speaking in Boston today and they’re playing Sirius to warm up the crowd @bennythebull pic.twitter.com/kTk0yAHW5Y – 4:02 PM

@ShamsCharania

Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM

@cavs

Be early. Be loud.

Be ready to #BlackoutRMFH. pic.twitter.com/2AOT1g3XyG – 3:30 PM

@ByJayKing

“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.

Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1… – 3:11 PM

@cavs

Grabbing a season-best 10 boards in last Friday’s win.

@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM

@statmuse

Donovan Mitchell this season:

— 32/5/7

— Five 30-point games

— Highest +/- in the East

— 5-1 record

Leading the Cavs in points, assists, threes and steals (all career highs). pic.twitter.com/MGjw2u6zhr – 2:35 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka roundtable: Why would Nets hire the suspended Celtics coach?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 2:33 PM

@SIChrisMannix

This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM

@BrianTRobb

Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:16 PM

@RealBobManning

Said it yesterday on #GardenReport, a story sidelined seemingly for the year is now once again a big part of this #Celtics season. All that uncertainty and confusion in the room over Udoka’s ousting. It ended fast after media day. Now, it’s back. – 2:02 PM

@GoodmanHoops

Kinda crazy that I am back here in Newport, Rhode Island more than 5 years later breaking news about FBI/NCAA investigation.

I was here on Sept. 26, 2017 covering the start of Celtics training camp when all hell broke loose.

Now we are 1,864 days later and still ongoing. Joke. – 1:19 PM

@RealBobManning

Udoka is reportedly set to become the #Nets‘ head coach, ending his brief, impactful and tumultuous time w/ #Celtics.

His return resurfaces questions, uncertainty and confusion that were sidelined, and speeds up the timeline to solidify Mazzulla’s role: clnsmedia.com/report-ime-udo… – 12:32 PM

@cavs

Back in action tonight. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mcowwp5nJK – 12:30 PM

@RealDCunningham

The Cavaliers are 2-point underdogs tonight at home against the Boston Celtics. – 12:30 PM

@KamBrothers

Random question that popped into my head. If Brooklyn does hire Ime Udoka, will the Celtics do a “Thank You, Ime.” video when the Nets play in Boston? Or just acknowledge a previously suspended coach who took them to the Finals during his one season in any tangible way? AK – 12:00 PM

@kerryeggers

How about ex @BeaverBaseball star @skwanzaa of the @CleGuardians earning a Gold Glove as a rookie? Kwan is the first Cleveland left-fielder to earn a GG since Minnie Minoso in 1959. Kwan also won an SIS Fielding Bible Award at LF. He was the only unanimous selection.

#GoBeavs – 11:31 AM

@ShamsCharania

Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with @Stadium: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked…You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ – 11:30 AM

@celtics

TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Cleveland Cavaliers

⏰ 7:30 PM

📺 @NBCSBoston & @espn

🎙️ @985TheSportsHub

#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/u8kj8x1GTY – 11:30 AM

@cavs

Big one at our place!

🕢 7:30PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE & @espn

📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891

🎟️ https://t.co/3Dx8Tb2kON

@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hy8CGgi1Y0 – 10:10 AM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs are making the showdown tonight vs. Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse a Blackout. The team will be wearing the Statement Edition jerseys and is encouraging fans to wear black. – 10:04 AM

@MRidenourABJ

ICYMI: My column: ‘The light was never gone’: Cleveland #Browns‘ goal of AFC North title still achievable beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:28 AM

@JaredWeissNBA

On Ime Udoka reportedly leaving the Celtics to become the Nets coach, as one franchise passes its scandal on to another team already rife with them.

Can Udoka be Brooklyn’s savior? He’ll have to face his own music before he can make his team do the same. theathletic.com/3752912/2022/1… – 9:00 AM

@RealBobManning

Celtics vs Cavaliers Breakdown and Nets Hire Ime Udoka audioboom.com/posts/8186501-… via @Audioboom – 3:33 AM