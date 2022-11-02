2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people.

Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15. A man was also injured by gunfire.

Hines was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Troutman is charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count each of persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Mehalic and Averytt were innocent bystanders who were killed as they waited for a bus.

According to police, Hornezes was one of the shooters. Six people were shot outside his funeral last week.

Hines was shot in the leg during the Oct. 15 altercation. He was listed in stable condition and was interviewed by police that night.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage from the area. They said it captures a gun battle between those involved.

This investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with additional information to call VCU at 412-323-7161.

