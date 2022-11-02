ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people.

Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15. A man was also injured by gunfire.

Hines was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Troutman is charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count each of persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Mehalic and Averytt were innocent bystanders who were killed as they waited for a bus.

According to police, Hornezes was one of the shooters. Six people were shot outside his funeral last week.

Hines was shot in the leg during the Oct. 15 altercation. He was listed in stable condition and was interviewed by police that night.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage from the area. They said it captures a gun battle between those involved.

This investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with additional information to call VCU at 412-323-7161.

Runner1
3d ago

I was in Pittsburgh last week for the first time in several years. Ashamed how it’s deteriorated. General filth and homeless. Guess Democrat rule has not been a good thing there. I was contemplating on going to a concert there next month but safety fears at night rule that out.

Tribune-Review

Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal Cedar Avenue shootings

A third man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the Oct. 15 shootings that left three people dead on Pittsburgh’s North Side, city police said Thursday. Samuel Pegues, 30, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. by the Pittsburgh police fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, city police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends with exchange of gunfire on Route 22

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police shot and killed a suspect after a high-speed chase ended with an exchange of gunfire on Route 22 in Westmoreland County.Police said officers in Richland Township, Cambria County were getting a warrant after a domestic incident involving a weapon when 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor from Johnstown took off and led them on a chase to Derry Township, Westmoreland County, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. On Route 22 at Brushwood Road, troopers said they encountered Pretlor and did a PIT maneuver to try and spin the vehicle and get him out of the car, but it escalated to gunfire with troopers. The Westmoreland County coroner said Pretlor "failed to comply with police requests and was engaged by gunfire." He was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said his cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results and further investigation. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she will review the evidence after the investigation is complete and then make a legal determination on the use of force. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Side funeral shooting victims say they're too afraid to talk on camera

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Six victims are recovering after gunfire erupted outside Destiny of Faith Church during a funeral Friday afternoon. Five peole were shot and a sixth was injured trying to escape. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso talked to three of the six victims and one family member of another victim. The story is the same with all of them: they're too afraid to talk on camera. In a video obtained by KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso, you can see the terrifying moments after gunfire erupted outside Destiny of Faith Church during the funeral for John Hornezes, who was recently killed in a gun battle on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.RELATED: Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroomPolice said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people. The suspect's name was not released. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Comments / 0

Community Policy