Did Tennessee football get away with safety vs. Georgia? See for yourself

Tennessee football escaped its fourth possession Saturday without Georgia adding another two points. But was it the right call? During the final few minutes of the first quarter, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins picked...
Social Media Buzz: Noah Sewell, Josh Conerly, and Bo Nix score trick-play touchdowns

It appears that Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham woke up on Saturday morning looking to have some fun.  If you didn’t know that was the case before Oregon’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes, then you found out pretty quickly. It became apparent early on when backup offensive tackle Josh Conerly scored the first touchdown of the day, hauling in a short pass from Bo Nix after breaking out wide from the jumbo package formation near the goal line. Not long after, it was Nix himself who was on the receiving end of a score, hauling in a pass from RB...
