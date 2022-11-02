Read full article on original website
Ga. Tech rallies to slip past Va. Tech 28-27
In his second career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the final 10
Watch: White, Scangarello Talk Kentucky's 21-17 Win Over Mizzou
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' important 21-17 win over Missouri. White touched on the emergence of Trevin Wallace at linebacker, the group staying focused ahead of another road game, ...
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 21-17 Win Over Missouri
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the Wildcats' gritty 21-17 victory over Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. Stoops touched on UK's outstanding defense, how Trevin Wallace stepped up in a major role, finding a way to win in a road environment and ...
Texas Tech football team practices on the airport tarmac during 8-hour flight delay en route to TCU game — see photos
The Texas Tech players lined up opposite each other on the tarmac and ran through plays in sweatsuits and sneakers during the lengthy delay.
Watch: Will Levis Talks Toughness, Health and More Following Win Over Missouri
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 21-17 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. Levis spoke on what the win and earning bowl eligibility means for the team, his health entering and exiting the game, the grit that the team showed in a road ...
Did Tennessee football get away with safety vs. Georgia? See for yourself
Tennessee football escaped its fourth possession Saturday without Georgia adding another two points. But was it the right call? During the final few minutes of the first quarter, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins picked...
Social Media Buzz: Noah Sewell, Josh Conerly, and Bo Nix score trick-play touchdowns
It appears that Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham woke up on Saturday morning looking to have some fun. If you didn’t know that was the case before Oregon’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes, then you found out pretty quickly. It became apparent early on when backup offensive tackle Josh Conerly scored the first touchdown of the day, hauling in a short pass from Bo Nix after breaking out wide from the jumbo package formation near the goal line. Not long after, it was Nix himself who was on the receiving end of a score, hauling in a pass from RB...
