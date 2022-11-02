Tonight's Forecast: A calm and clear night

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Skies remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s. Patchy fog development is possible again, however it will not be as dense as the past few nights. High-level clouds will pass on Thursday, with more widespread cloud cover on Friday due to an approaching cold front. As the cold front moves closer to West Michigan, it will stall out near Lake Michigan. A few showers are possible northwest of Grand Rapids, however most of the region will stay dry and cloudy. The better opportunity for widespread rain showers will be on Saturday as the cold front slides across the state. Showers are expected to be gone by Sunday with sunshine returning. As the cold front passes, the winds will pick up as well! Plan on a windy Saturday night and Sunday with wind gusts potentially up to 40 mph. Sunshine and highs in the lower 60s are in store for next Monday and Tuesday. If you like the heat, you'll love the extended outlook! Each day of our 7-day forecast features above average temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cool. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 20 mph are possible.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers late in the day/evening north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds increase as well with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: EASTERN STANDARD TIME returns. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

