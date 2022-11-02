NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.

There are charges for a man from Jackson County after a crash in Franklin County claims the life of a man from Stephens County: the Georgia State Patrol says Robbie McDaniel, 57 years old from Jefferson, faces counts that include second degree vehicular homicide stemming from the wreck that happened when McDaniel ran a stop sign. State Troopers say his car hit a truck driven by 78 year-old Johnny Freeman of Toccoa. Freeman was killed and a 16 year-old passenger in his truck was injured. The teenager is hospitalized in Gainesville.

The GBI is investigating a Tuesday shooting in Hart County: the Hart County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Delphonso Heard was killed.

Drug agents in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a suspected drug trafficker: Johnathan Venziano is accused of dealing in marijuana and methamphetamine. Venziano is 34 years old, from Alto.

©2022 Cox Media Group