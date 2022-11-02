ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Athens armed robbery suspect

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIm2i_0ivUvRcC00

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an Oconee County man: Quintavis Tillman is 22 years old, from Bishop. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery after the alleged holdup of a 29 year-old Athens man who tells police it happened on Jefferson Road in Athens. Also arrested and charged is a 22 year-old woman from Eatonton: Alyssa Ivey is Tillman’s alleged accomplice.

There are charges for a man from Jackson County after a crash in Franklin County claims the life of a man from Stephens County: the Georgia State Patrol says Robbie McDaniel, 57 years old from Jefferson, faces counts that include second degree vehicular homicide stemming from the wreck that happened when McDaniel ran a stop sign. State Troopers say his car hit a truck driven by 78 year-old Johnny Freeman of Toccoa. Freeman was killed and a 16 year-old passenger in his truck was injured. The teenager is hospitalized in Gainesville.

The GBI is investigating a Tuesday shooting in Hart County: the Hart County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Delphonso Heard was killed.

Drug agents in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a suspected drug trafficker: Johnathan Venziano is accused of dealing in marijuana and methamphetamine. Venziano is 34 years old, from Alto.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.

HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
HARTWELL, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy