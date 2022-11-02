Read full article on original website
Moscow Wants to Connect Ukrainian Nuclear Plant to Russian Grid - Energoatom
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was operating on back-up diesel generators on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company said. Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian grid had...
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
Putin Endorses Evacuation of Parts of Ukraine's Kherson Region
FRONTLINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should...
Russia Urges United Nations to Help Ease Its Food and Fertiliser Exports
(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative...
Conflicting Reports of Curfew in Ukraine's Kherson
(Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in the Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Friday that a curfew had been imposed in the city but then swiftly backtracked and said no such limits were in place. The Russian-installed deputy governor of the region, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video message on...
Brittney Griner Faces Bleak Life in Russian Penal Colony
LONDON, (Reuters) - Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina,...
Exclusive-U.S. Says China and Russia Have Leverage to Stop North Korea Nuclear Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States had...
Swiss Again Reject German Request to Re-Export Swiss Ammunition to Ukraine
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had written to the government in Bern last month asking for permission to...
Ukrainian Troops Fire on Russians With Captured Weapons Near Key City
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk...
Analysis-Why Is North Korea Testing So Many Missiles?
SEOUL (Reuters) - The hundreds of South Korean and American warplanes simulating attacks during drills are most likely what led North Korea to test a record number of missiles this week, experts say, but Pyongyang may also be turning up the heat before a nuclear test. Analysts say North Korean...
Pope Francis Arrives in Bahrain
SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula. The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace. (Reporting...
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
North Korea Tests Inter-Continental Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.
North Korea accelerated its brazen and provocative weapons tests on Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching U.S. territories in the Pacific or even the mainland. Japan reported early Thursday that North Korea had fired a missile in its direction that landed in the sea,...
Haiti Police End Gang Blockade of Fuel Terminal, Sources Say
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention. A gang coalition known as G9 blocked the entrance to...
Putin Says West Sows Nonsense About History
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany. Without citing evidence, Putin repeated a claim that...
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
U.S. Announces $400 Million in New Military Aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defense systems for Kyiv. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the U.S. would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to...
Ukrainian Forces Brace for Bloody Fight for Kherson
FRONTLINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Oleh, the commander of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry unit dug into trenches west of Kherson, is confident his Russian foes will be forced to abandon the strategic port by winter weather, logistical logjams and the threat of encirclement. But neither he nor his men...
WNBA Star Griner Visited in Russian Jail by U.S. Officials for First Time in Months
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner on Thursday, officials said, in the first visit in months for the WNBA star who is jailed in Russia and could soon be transferred to a penal colony. "We are told she is doing...
Key Developments in Ukraine's Kherson Region Since Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are gearing up for a battle to retake the strategically important city of Kherson, with the outcome likely to prove decisive for Kyiv's hopes of driving Russian troops from southern Ukraine. Kyiv's forces have made significant advances in recent weeks through the southern province of Kherson,...
