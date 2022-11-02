ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida

By Michael Paluska
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOixQ_0ivUv6PQ00

The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures.

Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear, panther, or family of river otters. One Florida homeowner gets to do that every day, well, sort of. All those animals have traveled through Lucas Eastham's backyard, but he sees them in digital images and video recorded from two trail cameras.

Consider yourself extremely lucky if you have ever seen a Florida panther in person, not at a zoo. Often called ghost cats, the panther is elusive and avoids interactions with humans as much as possible. But trail cameras are giving us a glimpse into their lives.

"It's validating, knowing that the panthers are there," Lucas Eastham said.

Eastham is a homeowner in the Preserve at Corkscrew in Estero. His patio overlooks the preserve. In 2020, he got a letter asking if he would be willing to place wildlife cameras in his backyard for the fStop Foundation and Florida Wildlife Federation for their Sharing the Landscape Program.

Eastham has two cameras in his yard and downloads data from a dozen others across the community.

"It's really neat to see on the cameras the different wildlife that we're having come through the area; our one camera right here on our oak tree has a nice vantage point," Eastham said.

He continued, "My daughter is four, but she goes out with me to pull the data from the cameras. And so she puts her gloves on, I put my gloves on, she gets in there, there are ants, there are frogs that jump out. And then she'll join me on the computer to see what sort of wildlife we are seeing in our yard. We can see anything from alligators crossing through. We've seen bears, we've seen coyotes, we've seen Panthers. And, of course, lots and lots of deer, we have to filter through all the deer shots sometimes. And then the fun ones are like when a turkey will come strutting by the camera for a little change of pace."

More than a dozen volunteers, like Eastham, are working with the fStop Foundation and Florida Wildlife Federation . To date, 25 cameras are in Lee, Collier, and Orange County. If they can get more homeowners involved, that means more cameras and a clearer picture of where wildlife is heading and where they've been.

"When we have a homeowner that is willing to put a camera in their yard just at that level, that's fantastic. When I have a homeowner like Lucas, who is willing to do that and wants to participate, wants to go out and collect the data. It's just so humbling to know that there are people out there that really care," Meredith Budd, Regional Policy Director for the Florida Wildlife Federation, said.

Budd said the cameras are already impacting new developments in a good way.

"The Florida Wildlife Federation, along with other environmental nonprofits in the area, worked with Wildblue to incorporate wildlife corridors through their development that would connect to corridors within this development here that we're standing at, The Preserve Corkscrew," Budd said. "And with that, there was a developer-funded wildlife crossing that is actually being constructed right now on Corkscrew Road in between these two developments. So that wildlife crossing will help facilitate movement."

A few months into volunteering for the program, Eastham downloaded a video in Oct. 2020 that captured the essence of what it is like to live in Florida with dangerous wildlife.

Man saves puppy from alligator

The viral video of a man ripping open a five-foot alligator's mouth to save his 7-week-old puppy named "Gunner."

"That was the first time I met him, and he said, 'by the way, you might see a gator getting my dog in the video,'" Eastham recalled Richard Wilbanks saying as he went to download the video.

"I didn't actually see when the gator grabbed him," Wilbanks told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska. "But, I heard him and heard a splash. I just without thinking, just instinct. I just jumped in the water and caught up with the alligator and then got him back up to the bank and kneeled down, you know, got straddled over him and just pried his mouth open and you know, and that was difficult. I'll tell you what, now those things. They say it's easy to close their mouth and hold it closed, but that getting their mouth open. Oh gosh. My adrenaline was pumping, and it took all my strength by hand open that alligator's mouth."

Gunner is now two years old and happily ran around the house barking at us as Wilbanks talked about the attack.

"If it had been any bigger. I would have never been able to have gotten Gunner out," Wilbanks said.

"Do you think that their program has an impact has had an impact on how we're starting to connect the lands and different preserves from neighborhood to neighborhood?" Paluska asked.

"Oh, absolutely. I think that's been one of the most wonderful things we've been able to support in our neighborhood because the area is starting to build up so much that we're losing a lot of the wildlife."

"Are you glad there's video of it to this day?" Paluska asked.

"Yes. You know, it brought a tremendous amount of publicity. But you know, I got so many letters and calls from children drawing pictures of the gunner and writing and asking about him. It was just what could have been a terrible experience turned in to be just a wonderful experience," Wilbanks said.

"Did you feel any guilt knowing that your house is built on a preserve that used to be the home for these animals ?" Paluska asked Eastham.

"I hadn't felt guilt at the time. But, since moving here and seeing all the development in the area, I've definitely felt guilty about that and seeing some of the land use and land intensification in the area," Eastham said.

He continued, "But at least knowing that some of the developers are providing preserves and wildlife corridors is a comforting fact knowing that it's not going just to be completely closed off. It comes from not only a public education standpoint but also from a policy and government education standpoint to make sure that this is a known issue and that folks should be aware of the risk of land development, but the strategies that we can put in place to solve some of our concerns."

Comments / 10

Related
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets

Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
BAY COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount

For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy